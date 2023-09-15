The Community invites local artists to take a census | FAXINFO

The Department of Cultural Action of the Saint-Martin Community is delighted to announce the launch of a campaign to identify professional and amateur artists aimed at highlighting the artistic wealth present in the region.

This census campaign aims to draw up a complete and diversified map of the artists present in Saint-Martin, whether they are long-established or emerging.

The artistic disciplines involved include, among others, visual arts, music, dance, theater, literature, photography, and much more. By identifying these talents, the Saint-Martin Community aspires to better understand the cultural potential of its territory, to promote creative synergies between the different actors, to support artists in their practices and to promote local cultural diversity. This initiative aims to identify and promote professional and amateur artists who contribute significantly to the local cultural scene. This campaign entitled “Artists of Saint-Martin, make yourself known!” » is open from September 1 to October 15, 2023. To participate in this campaign, professional and amateur artists in the area are invited to complete the online census form via the following link https://forms.office.com/e/ E1xCD1qauU or by clicking on the link available on the website of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin: https://t.ly/VNLyI. A QR code is also available to access all information related to the census. The institution invites all artists to join this census campaign and contribute to the artistic vitality of Saint-Martin. The Community thanks you in advance for your participation. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-collectivite-invite-les-artistes-du-territoire-a-se-recenser/