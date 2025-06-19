The Compagnons Bâtisseurs prepare the habitat for the hurricane season | FAXINFO

For three weeks, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs association is committed to improving the resilience of the homes of Saint-Martin residents to face the hurricane season.

As every year, from the beginning of June, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs association is dedicated to helping the local population protect and prepare them for the hurricane season. “We work in all neighborhoods on the French side of the island. We just spent a week in Sandy Ground renovating around fifteen homes and we are now continuing in Saint-James and Agrément,” explains Hubert Hill, a socio-professional support worker with the association for the past three years.

In partnership with the Sandy Ground On The Move association, the Compagnons Bâtisseurs (Builders' Companions) are forming two teams of four people to restore vulnerable buildings. To support those in difficulty, they visit residents' homes directly and offer a diagnosis and fully covered repairs.

“A facilitator contacts the households, then technicians and civic service volunteers carry out the necessary work,” adds Hubert.

These interventions are also an opportunity for the workers to remind residents of very precarious housing that shelters are available to them on the island. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/les-compagnons-batisseurs-preparent-lhabitat-a-la-saison-cyclonique/