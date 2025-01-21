The first Entrepreneurs’ Breakfast of 2025 | FAXINFO

FIPCOM-MEDEF Saint-Martin and FEDOM invite you to participate in the Entrepreneur's Breakfast which will be held on Saturday, January 25 at 9 a.m. at the Daniella Jeffry High School in Concordia. This event, marking the beginning of a new year, is intended to be a moment of reflection and exchange on the major economic issues for Saint-Martin and the overseas territories.

After an eventful 2024 marked by political instability, 2025 promises to be a year of vigilance and increased collaboration.

The objective: to join forces to best defend the economic interests of the islands in the face of the many current challenges.

The morning's introduction will be provided by key figures: Michel Vogel, president of FIPCOM-MEDEF Saint-Martin, Hervé Mariton, former minister and president of FEDOM, as well as representatives of the Community and the Prefecture.

The first sequence will be devoted to a legislative news item. It will involve discussing the texts in preparation and strategic issues such as the high cost of living.

The second sequence will focus on the financing of Saint-Martin businesses.

A series of territorial seminars will be announced by FEDOM, in collaboration with ITSEE, to establish a territorial diagnosis and propose concrete solutions.

Representatives from commercial banks and public finance experts will provide insights into these key issues for the local private sector. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-premier-petit-dejeuner-des-entrepreneurs-de-2025/