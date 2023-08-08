The gendarmerie intensified checks last weekend | FAXINFO

On August 5 and 6, 2023, the weekend was particularly busy with many events in the area. The police therefore anticipated by planning roadside checks which were carried out during this period.

Particularly attentive to any incidents on the sidelines of the Oualichi Festival which took place from August 4 to 6, the agents of the Saint-Martin gendarmerie carried out checks as part of this musical event bringing together thousands of spectators. During these checks, the police arrested an individual in possession of cocaine. Other facts, the gendarmes noted several serious offenses generating accidents. However, fortunately, no bodily injury was to be deplored. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-gendarmerie-intensifiait-les-controles-le-weekend-dernier/