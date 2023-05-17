The gendarmes engaged in the fight against intra-family violence | FAXINFO

This Monday, May 15, 2023 was the International Day of Families. The opportunity for the gendarmerie to publicize the role and missions of family protection houses (MPF).

The gendarmerie of Guadeloupe and the Northern Islands has two: one in Baie-Mahault (Guadeloupe) and the other in Saint-Martin.

The Family Protection Centers reinforce the Gendarmerie's commitment to monitoring and supporting victims of domestic violence.

In Guadeloupe and in the Northern Islands, they focus their activities on two types of action: the hearing of minor victims in support of procedures for rape or violence, for example, and prevention in schools (addiction, dangers of the Internet , sexual and other violence, harassment, etc.)

Some emergency numbers to remember:

In 17: emergency calls

In 3919: domestic violence

114 by text message

In 119: children at risk

In 3020: school harassment

