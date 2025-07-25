The Golden Hour – The Golden Crescendo: Music and Art in Service of a Cause | FAXINFO

On Sunday, July 27, from 17 p.m. to 22 p.m. at Little Well Oasis, Cole Bay, Malaïka Maxwell presents the third and final episode of L'heure dorée: The Golden Crescendo. An exceptional musical evening with artists Shawn J, Lyte, Tamillia, King Vers, and Malaïka Maxwell, accompanied by the KRG Band.

The event mixes live music and visual art with the presence of La Rich the Artist, who will perform a live body painting performance as well as a unique work, created on site, to be auctioned at the end of the evening. All profits will be donated to the artistic program of the Charlotte Brookson Academy.

Tickets : 50€/$ (regular access)

Free shuttle from Ashley Furniture in Cole Bay starting at 16:30 p.m.

www.heuredoreebymm.com

+590 690 36 77 99

Facebook & Instagram: hourdoreebymm

