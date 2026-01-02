The January challenge / To the health of balance: Dry January with Heineken 0.0 | FAXINFO

January marks a time for new beginnings and resolutions, and many choose to participate in Dry January. At the start of 2026, Heineken 0.0 reminds us that adopting healthier choices doesn’t mean giving up on enjoyment. Through a series of friendly, wellness-focused events, the brand guides consumers through an accessible, social, and refreshing Dry January.

More than just an alcohol-free alternative, Heineken 0.0 is establishing itself as the ideal drink for those seeking balance while enjoying everyday moments. Whether in the studio, on the road, or on social media, the brand is connecting with its audience throughout January.

The campaign’s highlight will take place on January 17th at Joga Studio in Cole Bay, with the return of the Vibe & Flow event from 14 pm to 17:30 pm. This open afternoon offers free Pilates, Vinyasa Flow, and dynamic strengthening classes, as well as a Yin Yoga and meditation session accompanied by a sound bath, all set to the rhythm of DJ Raphael Novella and complemented by vegan snacks prepared by Raul. Space is limited, so prior registration is recommended.

Heineken 0.0 will also be taking over an unexpected setting on January 2nd and 9th, with a tasting outside the SOL gas station on the Causeway in Cole Bay, reminding everyone that enjoying a non-alcoholic beer and driving safely is now possible.

Throughout the month, a social media campaign invites participants to share their Dry January moments using the hashtags #DryJanuary2026 and #Heineken0.0 for a chance to win fitness memberships and wellness experiences. Supermarket promotions will complement the campaign.

For more information, visit Instagram @divico.shop or register for the Vibe & Flow event via WhatsApp at +1 (721) 581-7119.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-defi-de-janvier-a-la-sante-de-lequilibre-le-dry-january-avec-heineken-0-0/