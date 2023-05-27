The lifeless body of a man discovered in an abandoned house in Oyster Pond | FAXINFO

On the morning of this Saturday, May 27, the gendarmes made a macabre discovery in an abandoned house in Oyster Pond.

On Thursday, May 25, the worrying disappearance of an individual was reported to the gendarmerie. The person no longer gives any sign of life and has not gone to work. The police then decide to open an investigation for a worrying disappearance.

The lifeless body found this Saturday, May 27 in an abandoned house in Oyster Pond could be that of the man who had been missing for two days and whose photo is circulating on social networks.

“In view of the first findings, it is an accidental death. The person died following an electrocution”, specifies the gendarmerie. AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-corps-sans-vie-dun-homme-decouvert-dans-une-maison-abandonnee-a-oyster-pond/