The Living Museum of Saint-Martin: call to associations | FAXINFO

On November 15, associations, health professionals and social actors from Saint-Martin are invited to discover the Living Museum, a unique space for healing through art, before its official opening in January 2025.

This place, the first in France and the 43rd Living Museum in the world, was created by the Art For Science association, which defends the benefits of art on the brain, in order to offer an environment where art becomes a tool for recovery for people in difficulty: stress, anxiety, mental illness, trauma, addictions or precariousness. The Living Museum aims to restore confidence in participants by integrating them into an empowerment and creativity process. Here, each person will be welcomed as an "artist in the making", with access to painting, sculpture, music, theater, and writing workshops. Located in Hope Estate and accessible to people with reduced mobility, this calm and inclusive 151 m² place is open to all. It will also become a valuable tool for local stakeholders, associations and health professionals. Through partnership agreements, this haven of well-being will offer a reconstruction space for the most vulnerable people. The meeting this Friday, November 15, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., will allow a presentation of the project, a visit guided tours and discussions to make the Living Museum a place of resilience and rebirth for the Saint-Martin community. _Vx

Information and registration for the meeting: QR code attached or https://t.ly/XQJDH

+33 06 09 53 14 62 – mdalgobbo@artforscience.eu

