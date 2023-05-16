The Local Mission celebrates its first candle! | FAXINFO

One year of existence is worth celebrating! Just a year ago (May 10, 2022, editor's note) the official inauguration of the Local Mission of Saint-Martin took place. A local structure that carries out public service missions to enable all young people aged 16 to 25 to overcome the difficulties that hinder their professional and social integration.

On the occasion of this anniversary date, Raphaël Sanchez and Maggy Gumbs, respectively president and director of the structure, drew up a positive assessment of their first year of activity last Wednesday in the presence of the Prefect, Vincent Berton, local elected officials and partners who accompany the Local Mission in its many missions in favor of Saint-Martin youth.

“To date, the Local Mission accompanies and supports more than 350 young people on a daily basis. More and more of them are going through the doors of the Local Mission, knowing that each case is not comparable to another”, notes Raphaël Sanchez. This therefore requires qualified personnel in sufficient numbers to respond to the support. This is why we have strengthened our team in the interest of the young people welcomed and to best meet their needs and their overall and personal care”, he specifies.

In order to expand its service offer, the Local Mission seeks and develops more and more partnerships by officially contracting them with other associations or specific organizations existing in the territory. The opportunity for Raphaël Sanchez to express his thanks to the many partners present for the 1 year of the ML.

Raphaël Sanchez continued his speech by specifying that “the Local Mission fits in and fully responds to the request of the State as well as that of the Collectivity concerning its youth policy. The integration component, which is also part of our core business, is very important for the success of our young people, who absolutely need to be supported by integration activities, training, apprenticeships, getting back to work, living together, respect for civic rules, citizenship, secularism. Our goal is to promote social inclusion. Our professional integration rate is 38,50%.

The local mission does and will do everything possible so that these essential aspects of social integration are also developed and functional within it as they should be in the interest of our young people.

The fact remains that much remains to be done, particularly in terms of housing. I take advantage of this solemn moment to challenge the public authorities on this situation. We need emergency accommodation or a youth hostel or bridging accommodation, whatever it is called, but too many young people are homeless. We have to find solutions.

Finally, we take advantage of this first anniversary to thank our sponsors as they should:

Mr. Le Préfet, we know that you closely follow the evolution of the Local Mission, and you have always been at our side as well as your respective services to respond to our various requests. We are grateful for your trust and would like to thank the state services for the financial support, including Pôle Emploi.

We would like to thank President Louis Mussington and his territorial council, not only for the financial support, but also for the provision of the premises that house us and especially for the provision of a territorial official who directs this beautiful structure.

We also take this opportunity to warmly thank Mrs. Annick Petrus, the Senator of Saint-Martin, who was the first president of the Local Mission and we would like to congratulate her for her intervention with the Minister of Labor regarding the legitimate concerns of the local missions concerning their place in the ecosystem of the future France Travail organization". _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-mission-locale-souffle-sa-premiere-bougie/