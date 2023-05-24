The Local Mission of Saint-Martin: a powerful tool at the service of young people | FAXINFO

Inaugurated on May 10, 2022, the Local Mission of Saint-Martin has just celebrated its 1st anniversary. This structure had to make every effort to make it an effective tool at the service of young people. She immediately set about fitting out and equipping the premises, administering and recruiting staff.

To date, the association is made up of a director, Maggy Gumbs, a management assistant, Liliane Charles, a reception officer, Luz Austin and two social and professional integration advisers: Nadine Jermin and Steven Cocks.

The new staff, at the same time as it was being trained, began to receive young people to accompany them, although the tools and state aid mechanisms were lacking. The delay in setting up the tools was caused by technical problems caused by the difficulties of integrating the geographical code of Saint-Martin.

At the end of October 2022, the Local Mission was able to obtain all access to I-MILO, the Local Missions information system and to the ASP, the Payment Services Agency.

In one year, the Local Mission of Saint-Martin has implemented many actions, namely:

• The decentralization of the Overseas Commission for Local Missions to Saint-Martin, on July 8, 2022, a great first for the French West Indies and for Saint-Martin. It was also an opportunity to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the national network. It was a question of meeting the public authorities and the local partners of the Local Mission and laying the foundations of a future network of Local Missions of the Antilles-Guyana. The delegation went to meet the company EME in its workshop and to visit the construction sites in progress in the Concordia district.

• The Gala Evening, July 8, 2022, an opportunity to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Local Missions.

• Membership of the National Union of Local Missions which allows Saint-Martin to benefit from assistance and databases such as the civic services system, mutual insurance, etc.

• The creation of the Regional Association of Local Missions (ARML), on December 5, 2022 at the Ministry of Overseas. To date, all the regions were united in an association except the Antilles-Guyana region. This step, which is mandatory, already allows the Local Missions of the Antilles-Guyana to pool aid and work on the various themes jointly.

• On October 24, 2022, participation in the innovation village with presentation of the RSMA.

• Participation in the first General Assembly of Local Missions in Lille in the presence of the Minister of Labour, Olivier Dussopt

The key figures:

• Number of young people received: 750

• Number of young people followed: 317 (Girls 117) – (Boys 200)

• Number of young people in CEJ: 68 (Girls 28)- (Boys 42)

• Number of young people at the RSMA: 20

• Number of young people placed in civic service: 22

• Number of young people in employment: 32

• Number of young people in training (work-study): 37

• Number of young people placed in the navy: 8

• Number of young people placed in the Air Force: 3

• Young people recovered from the Local Mission of Guadeloupe: 250

• Young people placed in the “Lend a hand” operation: 14. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-mission-locale-de-saint-martin-un-outil-performant-au-service-de-la-jeunesse/