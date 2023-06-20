The MEDEF St-Martin invites entrepreneurs to a breakfast on Saturday June 24. | FAXINFO

The dynamic local Medef office regularly organizes lunches for entrepreneurs so that they can present their problems and listen to the solutions proposed by the authorities or invited organisations.

In order to support their action and that the community of entrepreneurs has “weight” to be better heard and defended (eg Lodeom, charges, PGM…), come many if the weather does not change this appointment. Solidarity to exist better, with the Medef you are never alone!

Confirm your presence at: contact@medefstmartin.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-medef-st-martin-invite-les-entrepreneurs-a-un-petit-dejeuner-samedi-24-juin/