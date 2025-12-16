The Ministry of VROMI Celebrates a Year of Hard Work & Gratitude! | Government of Sint Maarten

​As we close out 2025, the Ministry of VROMI reflects on a year filled with dedication, teamwork, growth, and heartfelt gratitude. Our staff has worked tirelessly to serve the community, and in return was honored with a visit from Santa and a small token of appreciation for their incredible efforts.

We also extend a warm thank you to the public for your continued patience and support throughout the year. Together, we look forward to an even stronger and brighter 2026!

Seasons Greetings from the Ministry of VROMI!"

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/The-Ministry-of-VROMI-Celebrates-a-Year-of-Hard-Work-&-Gratitude!.aspx