What are your MPs working on? | The Peoples Tribune

Note that these are the MPs who responded in the timeframe provided. First, a little about the Legislative Process in Sint Maarten:

A Member of Parliament (MP) plays a crucial role as a co-legislator. This means that MPs:

• Can amend bills submitted by the government through amendments.

• Can propose initiative legislation to introduce new laws independently.

The legislative process is a careful and often time-consuming procedure that follows several steps:

1. Preparation and Drafting of the Bill

• A bill can be introduced by the government or a parliamentarian.

• MPs can submit amendments to modify proposed legislation.

2. Advisory Phase

• New or significant bills must be reviewed by the Council of Advice.

• In some cases, additional advice may be required from relevant institutions such as the Social and Economic Council (SER) or ministries.

3. Parliamentary Debate and Review

• The bill is discussed in committees and with ministers.

4. Debate and Voting

• Parliament debates the bill and ultimately votes on it.

5. Approval and Publication

• If approved, the law is signed by the Governor and published in the official bulletin.

While an amendment can be implemented relatively quickly, a completely new bill can take up to two years due to the extensive review process. This is an aspect that the general public must keep in mind when evaluating the work of MPs. On the flip side, MPs should also update the public regularly on what they are working on.

Chairlady of Parliament MP Sarah Wescot-Williams

In recent years, Chairlady of Parliament Sarah Wescot-Williams has shifted her approach toward closer collaboration with the government to effectively address the needs of St. Maarten’s citizens. This transition follows her efforts on several legislative initiatives, including the draft timeshare ordinance and proposals to enhance the role of the Constitutional Court in resolving political conflicts between Parliament and the government.

She has specifically proposed that the Constitutional Court serve as an arbitrator in such matters while also advocating for citizens to have the ability to lodge complaints directly—a right currently reserved for the Ombudsman. Expanding access in this way is considered a significant step toward strengthening democratic accountability.

One of her most notable initiatives was an amendment to the Civil Code concerning labor contracts. This process involved close collaboration with social partners to ensure that changes, such as limiting the duration of short-term labor contracts and addressing employee transfers between businesses—were both effective and fair. Additionally, her efforts led to the introduction of provisions for paternity and extended maternity leave, which have been successfully ratified. She remains committed to further amending and expanding St. Maarten’s labor laws.

Wescot-Williams has also championed environmental initiatives, including her advocacy for a ban on single-use plastic bags. This measure aligns with the government’s broader environmental objectives and highlights the importance of legislative actions working in tandem with national sustainability goals.

Looking ahead, Wescot-Williams continues to prioritize electoral reform, improved healthcare access, bans on vaping and other harmful practices among youth, elderly care, food security, and environmental sustainability. She has emphasized the importance of using her parliamentary oversight role to ensure that these issues remain high on the government’s agenda. Through this collaborative effort, she seeks to hold the government accountable for advancing these priorities during the current term.

As Chairlady of Parliament, Wescot-Williams is also focused on fostering a more open, informed, accessible, and engaged Parliament. She strongly believes in the constitutional right of citizens to petition Parliament and have their concerns investigated when the government fails to do so.

In addition to her legislative work, she has taken the lead in promoting regional collaboration and integration. To this end, she has engaged with representatives of regional institutions and professionals working in this area, always in close consultation with the Prime Minister, who is responsible for foreign relations.

Despite her focus on collaboration, Wescot-Williams has not abandoned her right to propose legislative initiatives. Electoral reform remains a key priority, and she has issued terms of reference for proposals and draft laws to be submitted to Parliament. She awaits these developments with great anticipation.

She has also drafted a general referendum ordinance for St. Maarten to encourage discussion and debate on critical aspects such as voter eligibility, referendum question formulation, the weight of referendum results, and the establishment of a referendum committee.

In the broader scope of electoral reform, Wescot-Williams has identified the constitutional provision on “no-confidence” motions as a key area for legislative review. Recognizing the significance of these reforms, she has taken on the chairmanship of the Committees for Petitions, District Councils, and Electoral Reform.

Through her leadership and legislative efforts, Chairlady Wescot-Williams remains committed to ensuring that these initiatives not only remain priorities but also result in meaningful benefits for the people of St. Maarten through continued engagement and collaboration with the government.

MP Veronica Jansen-Webster

As chair of the VSA committee, the MP has led discussions surrounding the draft law submitted to parliament by a citizen. Through the committee, she aims to establish the government’s stance on this draft while comparing it to a previous draft left behind by a former MP, as well as the draft vape law in Curaçao. Her primary objective is to amend the minimum age limit for tobacco and vape products. She considers even a partial amendment to raise the minimum age in St. Maarten a significant achievement.

Additionally, MP Jansen-Webster has acquired draft legislation aimed at amending the outdated prison ordinance. She has consulted a lawyer who can provide assistance where needed and acknowledges that other MPs are working on similar legislation. For her, the priority is ensuring that these necessary reforms are implemented, regardless of who takes the lead.

She is also closely monitoring a legislative proposal submitted last year by MP Ottley, which she believes is now under review by the SER. She sees this proposal as addressing many of the labor-related changes she had planned to implement during her tenure as Minister of VSA. In particular, she supports the proposed amendment to increase fees for rapid work permit processing, an initiative she had pursued while serving as minister.

MP Jansen-Webster remains committed to supporting this and any other legislation that she believes will benefit the country.

MP Egbert Doran

MP Doran is currently focused on four key initiatives that aim to create a direct and positive impact on the people of St. Maarten in the coming years. Some of these initiatives require legislative amendments, while others will need to be advanced through motions and policy changes to ensure proper implementation.

Amending the Ijkwezen Law (Calibration) – Legislative Amendment

MP Doran is advocating for an update to the Ijkwezen law, also known as the Weights and Measures law, to ensure fairness in commerce. Consumers should receive exactly what they are paying for when purchasing fuel, produce, or any measured product. Strengthening this legislation will protect consumers from being overcharged while holding businesses accountable for transparent pricing.

Full Implementation of the Road Fund – Policy Initiative Requiring a Motion

The previous administration began the process of regulating the Road Fund through a foundation, but it remained incomplete before leaving office. As a former Minister of VROMI, MP Doran has firsthand experience with the challenges of securing funds for road repairs and maintenance. He is committed to ensuring that the Road Fund is fully regulated so that every guilder collected from road tax is dedicated to infrastructure improvements. This initiative aims to provide taxpayers with the well-maintained roads they expect.

Expanding and Strengthening the Basket of Goods – Policy Initiative Requiring a Motion

Recognizing the financial strain on families due to rising living costs, MP Doran is pushing for an expansion of the list of items under price control. By revising the basket of goods, he seeks to make essential products more affordable, easing the financial burden on households and ensuring access to basic necessities.

Introducing a Balanced Tint Regulation System – Legislative Amendment and Policy Effort

MP Doran is working on implementing a structured tint regulation system that considers various needs, including medical requirements and sun protection. He envisions a fair permit system with a small fee, which could serve as a revenue stream for the country while ensuring proper regulation and accessibility for those who require tinted windows.

MP Sjamira Roseburg

As a Member of Parliament, Sjamira Roseburg said that she is committed to providing the people of St. Maarten with honest and detailed updates about her work. She emphasizes transparency and aims to foster meaningful collaboration by sharing her ideas, believing that any beneficial idea, even if adopted by others, contributes to the progress of St. Maarten.

For Roseburg, this is not about personal credit but about achieving positive change for the country. She aims to ensure that the public remains informed about the legislative initiatives and the progress being made on their behalf.

Ongoing Legislative Initiatives

Amendment to the Admission and Expulsion Ordinance (LTU) for Native Sint Maarteners

Many native Sint Maarteners face challenges in obtaining permanent residency due to gaps in their residency history, which creates uncertainty in their homeland. Roseburg has submitted a legislative amendment to address this inequality. The proposal is currently under review by the Council of Advice and the Social and Economic Council (SER). MP Ottley is following this trajectory, and the goal is to propose a unified amendment in Parliament.

Judicial Reform: Three Judges Instead of One

Currently, serious criminal cases in Sint Maarten are handled by a single judge, which presents risks such as greater subjectivity, increased workload, and reduced checks and balances. Roseburg has proposed a bill to introduce a three-judge panel system, similar to the Netherlands, and is seeking advice from the Joint Court of Justice to refine the proposal.

Strengthening Rent Control and Affordable Housing

The current Rent Ordinance faces challenges in enforcement. Roseburg aims to strengthen rent control by expanding the powers of the Rent Committee, introducing stronger enforcement measures, and establishing a reporting center for tenants. Additionally, she is exploring fiscal incentives to support landlords who maintain reasonable rent prices.

Revision of Abortion Legislation Under Specific Circumstances

Currently, abortion is illegal in Sint Maarten, even in extreme cases. Roseburg is working with medical and legal professionals to amend this legislation, ensuring a balanced approach that respects women’s rights while considering ethical and legal aspects.

Modernization of the Prison Ordinance

Sint Maarten’s prison legislation is outdated and does not meet international standards. Roseburg aims to develop a modern detention system focused on rehabilitation and reintegration, aligning with international norms.

Establishment of a Competition Authority for Consumer Protection

Roseburg is working on the establishment of a Competition Authority to protect consumers and businesses from unfair market practices, similar to the Dutch and Aruban models.

Legislation for Young Adults and Equal Treatment in the Labor Market

Roseburg is focused on improving the income position of young adults (18-20 years old), who currently earn only 75% of the minimum wage. She is exploring options to raise their minimum wage to match that of adults and providing fiscal incentives for employers to ensure fair compensation.

Tackling Cybercrime

Roseburg is collaborating with fellow MPs to incorporate cybercrime into legislation, addressing issues like online fraud, hacking, identity theft, and cyberbullying, ensuring that the law is equipped to handle digital threats.

Additional Initiatives

Expanding Legal Help Desk

In addition to legislative efforts, Roseburg is working to expand the Legal Help Desk within VSA to provide free legal advice, workshops, and guidance on legal procedures. The ultimate goal is to establish a permanent legal support center for the public.

Law 101 Series

To increase legal literacy, Roseburg relaunched her Law 101 Series, where she simplifies legal and parliamentary topics for the public, empowering citizens with essential legal knowledge.

Temporary Support for a Structured Breakfast Program

Until the Ministries of VSA and Education implement a structured breakfast program, Roseburg’s Voice of the Community Foundation is providing temporary support to vulnerable groups like schoolchildren and seniors, sponsoring schools such as PSVE and Sint Maarten Vocational School.

Promoting Literacy and Educational Development

Roseburg is committed to promoting literacy by organizing structured reading programs, supporting schools, and encouraging community leaders to volunteer in literacy initiatives. She believes that improving literacy is key to empowering the youth and reducing social inequalities.

Second Chance Programs and Labor Market Opportunities

Roseburg is collaborating with various ministries to develop Second Chance Programs that provide at-risk youth and former offenders with job training, skills development, and workforce integration initiatives, while offering tax incentives for employers who hire these individuals.

Research into Funds and Cooperation within the Kingdom

Roseburg is actively engaged in attracting donors and subsidies from Europe, the Netherlands, and the Caribbean, while strengthening cooperation with other islands within the Kingdom to benefit St. Maarten.

MP Darryl York

For far too long, the people of St. Maarten have been entangled in a bureaucratic maze when it comes to securing land passed down through generations. The current system is outdated, inefficient, and favors those with the resources to navigate the legal complexities, leaving hardworking families unable to develop, sell, or even legally claim their land. This issue is more than a paperwork problem, it’s an economic and social justice concern. When landownership remains unclear, it stifles growth, discourages investment, and prevents wealth from being used to empower the people.

MP Darryl York is addressing this issue by working on an amendment aimed at streamlining the process, cutting through bureaucratic red tape to ensure that succession land cases do not drag on for years. The goal is to make it easier, faster, and less frustrating for families to obtain legal ownership of their land.

In addition to the amendment, York is preparing a motion urging the government to take a more proactive approach to address the key obstacles within the system. This motion will introduce concrete solutions not only for families trapped in legal limbo but also for the government’s own challenges regarding domain land.

More details on this initiative will be shared soon through official channels. MP York encourages the public to stay tuned and engaged as he continues working to move St. Maarten forward.

MP Ludmilla DeWeever

MP Ludmilla DeWeever is advocating for tax reduction incentives aimed at encouraging investments in housing and specific social projects. The goal is to make housing more accessible while promoting the development of social initiatives that improve the overall quality of life in St. Maarten.

In addition to her efforts on housing and social projects, DeWeever is also focused on environmental concerns, particularly the impact of pollution on the living environment. She recognizes that pollution, whether it’s noise, light, air, or water, affects the well-being of residents and the broader ecosystem.

Noise pollution has become a growing issue, especially in urban areas where construction, traffic, and other human activities contribute to an increase in unwanted noise.

Light pollution is another concern that MP DeWeever is focusing on. It is also known to have adverse effects on wildlife and human health. Worldwide such advocacy includes better outdoor lighting practices and initiatives to reduce unnecessary light exposure, helping to preserve both the environment and public well-being.

Air and Water pollution poses significant risks to both public health and marine life. MP DeWeever is exploring initiatives that will promote sustainable practices.

MP Omar Ottley

Since being sworn in as a member of Parliament, MP Omar Ottley has submitted five draft legislations and motions to Parliament and various advisory bodies. Recently, a release from the Social and Economic Council (SER) highlighted that every document currently under review by the SER is either from Ottley in his capacity as a minister or as a member of Parliament. Among these initiatives are two important draft proposals that Ottley has emphasized.

One of Ottley’s key proposals is an amendment to the Admission and Expulsion Ordinance (LTU), which aims to adjust the residency eligibility for persons born in St. Maarten to foreign parents who have lived in the country for 10 years or more and have contributed to the tax system. The amendment also seeks to lower the age for eligibility for a passport to 15.

Ottley believes that this change is vital because many students graduate from high school at ages 16, 17, or 18, and the current requirement for passport eligibility at age 18 or older hinders their ability to travel internationally for higher education. He argues that while these individuals may be born to foreign parents, their birth in St. Maarten makes them a part of the community.

The proposal is designed not to open the floodgates for immediate residency, but rather to support those who have been here for a decade and contributed to the country’s development. This measure is intended to help improve the country’s education statistics and provide opportunities for its young population to pursue further education abroad.

The second draft legislation Ottley has submitted focuses on addressing the abuse of short-term contracts in the labor market. As a former Minister of Labor, Ottley recognizes that while adjustments were made to the civil code, reducing the number of consecutive short-term contracts from three to two before a worker is granted permanent status—the issue of the three-month-and-a-day leave loophole remained. This loophole allowed employers to send employees home for a period, effectively resetting their contract status once they return.

Ottley’s proposed amendment seeks to take into account not just the number of contracts, but also the total time an employee has worked for the company. This would ensure that workers are granted permanent status after a reasonable amount of time, regardless of whether they have been temporarily laid off.

Ottley emphasizes the importance of this change, noting that without permanent status, individuals struggle to buy land, secure a mortgage, or build a home, contributing to poverty and limiting personal and economic growth in St. Maarten.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://www.thepeoplestribunesxm.com