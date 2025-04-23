The Power of Speech: At School and at Work, Learning to Speak Better | FAXINFO

What is the scope of the words we use? This is the question around which the 4th edition of 'Conscience & Confidence' was built, organized last week by the association Speedy Plus.

Hans Théodore, psycho-practitioner, and his wife Yannick, sophrologist, have intervened in middle and high schools, but also with professionals at the CCISM: members of the PMI, the local mission, territorial police, media library or even local associations. Objective: raise awareness among participants of the “weight of words” and our responsibility when we pronounce them,” explains Hans, “We seek to provide keys to resolve or avoid conflicts through speech.”

And for free speech, we must first create a climate of trust. This is what Calvin Bryan, president of the Speedy Plus association, advocates, which is behind this demonstration of order psychotechnical aimed at understanding and stopping violence in Saint-Martin: "With words, you can calm someone down or hurt them. We need to explain this to young people and make them realize that they can control their negative energy and transform it into something positive." This former coach of the French athletics team knows his stuff, since he works for integration through sport for many years with Speedy Plus. An initiative welcomed by participants, such as Monique Joe and Josiane Toucet, employees of the territorial police, who believe "that it is essential to question our relationship with others and to realize that speech is important in our professions, but also at home on a daily basis.”

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-pouvoir-de-la-parole-a-lecole-et-au-travail-apprendre-a-mieux-se-parler/