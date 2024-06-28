The Prevention – Safety – CLSPD Mission is working with the young people of Sandy Ground! | FAXINFO

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿

The event organized last Wednesday, June 19, aimed to help keep young people busy and offer them sporting and fun activities.

The team responsible for socio-cultural mediation thus continues its public service missions and offers other alternatives to young people than idleness.

The Local Security and Delinquency Prevention Council (CLSPD) will organize these activities every Wednesday in Sandy Ground but also in other neighborhoods in the area. The Community invites young people to take advantage of these activities and not hesitate to come and have a friendly time.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-mission-prevention-securite-clspd-sactive-aupres-des-jeunes-de-sandy-ground/