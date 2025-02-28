Our intention was to survey 200 people which we believes gives a good overall snapshot of how people are thinking currently. We instead ended up with 303 replies to the survey.

Sentiment on Independence

The survey showed that 58.1% of respondents strongly oppose St. Maarten obtaining full independence, with 16.5% expressing strong support. The remainder chose to oppose (12.5%), either remain neutral (4.3%) or required more information (7.3%). If you put the strongly oppose and oppose together, that’s 71%. This suggests, in part, that while the idea of self-governance may be appealing in theory, the majority of the population remains completely unconvinced that St. Maarten is ready to take such a step.

It also suggests that about 12% of the population, is not quite ready to make a definite choice either way. A solid information campaign, a unified push by elected leaders with a sound, realistic plan could sway the undecided. Remember many people were not for 10-10-10 seeing reality. That is until all political leaders held one course and approached the journey like a full-fledged election campaign. Their supporters followed suit. And the rest is history.

The situation today however, after almost 15 years of political chaos, is very different, and so is the electorate. Throughout this survey one thing reflects very clearly; the people have little to no faith in the political class. So, for now, if the vote was held today without any awareness campaign or country plan, it would receive an overwhelming no.

Would you participate in a referendum?

Despite the heavy opposition, the issue of independence is far from settled. 217 respondents (72%) stated they would participate in a referendum on the matter, indicating that while many oppose independence, they still recognize it as an important national discussion. This suggests that while full sovereignty may not be viable in the immediate future, at least not without a plan, discussions on greater autonomy and governance reforms should remain a priority. On the flip side, this could reflect the confidence of the opposition to the independence that a referendum would result in a “no” vote.

Perceived Benefits of Independence

Despite the prevailing opposition, respondents did recognize potential benefits to independence. The most cited advantage was improved national identity (57 votes), followed by greater control over resources (30 votes) and economic self-reliance (29 votes). However, the largest category, labeled “Other” (168 responses), suggests that many people have diverse and individualized perspectives on what independence might bring, a mix of both hope and skepticism.

Some examples of their comments:

“Mismanagement, too large a government for size/population”

“I need more information”

“At this point, nothing but just being free from the Dutch.”

“None, as remaining within the kingdom has not stopped SXM from embracing cultural autonomy, national identity or control over resources.”

“Any country with dignity should see the benefits. Only the comfortable in niches won’t see it”

“I don’t see any benefit right now. Maybe that could change”

“Not treated like animals by the Dutch”

“None of the above because independence alone does not necessarily bring any of those factors with it.”

“I don’t see any benefits; our Dutch identity strengthens us.”

“We do not have resources; the salt is gone. Our only “resource” is land, and soon it will be all gone to foreign investors. Cultural autonomy and improved national identity are indeed benefits of independence but we are not in a position to achieve successful and sustainable economic self-reliance.”

“The Dutch is corrupt but want to tell us about corruption. Beig free from Dutch hypocrisy is the benefit for me.”

“Being controlled by another group of people is not a natural state of being unless you are comfortable being a slave by a different name.”

“All of these things cannot be obtained without current political leaders.”

“I’m not for, I’m not against. I just don’t trust these politicians. I believe the people of St. Maarten would want independence and support our own at the Olympics and stuff like that. To be proud to see our flag. But these damn politicians and their clown show!”

Major Risks and Concerns

The biggest fears surrounding independence are increased corruption (107 votes) and economic instability (65 votes), followed closely by the loss of financial aid and passport benefits (54 votes). The concern about corruption is particularly telling, as it signals a lack of trust in local governance. Additionally, with 255 out of 303 respondents expressing strong concern over financial sustainability (so 84.2%), economic viability remains the dominant issue that tempers enthusiasm for independence.

The Role of the Netherlands Post-Independence

Even among those who support independence, there is recognition that the Netherlands could still play a role. 86 respondents believe the Dutch should provide financial aid and support, while 65 advocate for dual citizenship options, and 24 see value in maintaining a trade partnership. However, a notable 60 respondents believe in full independence without any Dutch involvement, highlighting a faction that strongly favors complete self-reliance.

Trust in Government Capacity

A crucial determinant of independence is whether the current government has the capacity to manage the responsibilities of a sovereign nation. The survey results are alarming in this regard: 214 respondents (71%) believe the government is not capable of handling independence effectively, while only 15 respondents (5%) have full confidence in the leadership. This reflects a widespread lack of trust in public institutions, which is likely a major factor behind the resistance to independence. The rest is unsure.

Public Willingness to Support Independence Economically

Another revealing data point is that a significant majority of respondents are unwilling to bear the financial burden of independence. 189 respondents (62%) said they would not support an increase in taxes or public costs to fund an independent nation, with only 34 willing to do so. Given that financial sustainability is one of the biggest concerns, this lack of willingness to contribute financially further complicates the independence debate. The rest range between maybe and not sure.

Key Steps Before Considering Independence

When asked what St. Maarten should prioritize before pursuing independence, the most popular response was strengthening the economy (101 votes), followed by fixing the cost of living (50 votes) and building government capacity (33 votes). This aligns with the overall sentiment that economic stability and governance improvements are prerequisites for any serious consideration of independence.

There were also some “other” selections with comments:

“Every one of those are great factors but as well, set other things in place such as finding out firstly how will the country on a whole become Sustainable and what other taxes and such, we will need to take us into the next 50 plus years and how come the people benefit from it”

“Stop corruption, clear financial and structural overview + clarity. Ban/punish vote buying. Minimal education level for ministers. Reduce coet of government. Reduce/cut wachtgeld. Better laws & more consequences for ministers that jump ship or are convicted of corruption”

“Implement more local context in school so our children are proud of their country, not believe everything the Dutch want them to learn”

“Joint governance with the Northern side. We need unity.”

“Start a national campaign for us to love ourselves first.”

“All of the above including, a clean society, good infrastructure, a lawful & accountable society, sound financial management, qualitative standard of living, good wages, debt free government.”

What is you sources of information on independence.

The data results of this question highlight a diverse information landscape where traditional media remains influential, but social media and independent sources are becoming more prominent, particularly in discussions about the island’s independence. The relatively low percentage of trust in government announcements suggests a need for more transparent and accessible communication from authorities.

News media is the most common source, accounting for 28.1% of responses (85 votes), indicating that traditional media remains a trusted information channel. Social media follows closely at 25.4% (77 votes). Discussions with others rank third with 20.1% (61 votes). Independent groups contribute 16.2% (49 votes), reflecting a growing interest in alternative, possibly grassroots sources.

Government announcements represent the smallest portion at 10.2% (31 votes), which may indicate limited public reliance on official communications. Or the fact that the government has shared little to no information on the subject. The public still awaits the day when all (not some, but all) elected and appointed representatives provide clear answers on their stance on independence.

At the end

The survey results paint a clear picture: St. Maarten’s population remains highly skeptical about independence, primarily due to economic concerns and distrust in government. While there is recognition of potential benefits, the risks, particularly financial instability and corruption, overshadow them. Moving forward, policymakers should focus on economic strengthening, governmental reforms, and public awareness campaigns to address these concerns. It appears that only when these foundational issues are resolved can the question of independence be revisited with confidence.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://www.thepeoplestribunesxm.com