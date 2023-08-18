The Sandy Ground Party marked by great speeches | FAXINFO

This Tuesday, August 15, the Sandy Ground party was in full swing at the Albéric Richards stadium. After a morning devoted to official speeches, the celebration of the district continued until the very end of the evening, in an atmosphere of celebration and gathering.

Officials and many local residents attended the 10 a.m. religious service at the Apostolic Faith Church in Sandy Ground. All then took the direction of the Albéric Richards stadium, fitted out for the occasion, with tents and stands set up to receive the population participating in the great celebration. The official speeches began at the very end of the morning, giving way to five speakers in the persons of Georges Richarsdon, creator of the association Sandy Ground on the Move Insertion (SGOMI), Cédric André, representative of the Sandy Ground district council, Louis Mussington, President of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, Frantz Gumbs, MP for Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, and Vincent Berton, Delegate Prefect for the Northern Islands. During his speech, George Richardson insisted on recalling the full potential of the Sandy Ground sector, with a strong desire to develop it by calling on everyone to place their trust in the administration. SGOMI's president invites officials to build a lasting relationship through neighborhood-specific meetings to identify issues and implement solutions towards making a positive difference for Sandy Ground, which is rightly teeming with talent. Louis Mussington expressed his desire to counter the climate of insecurity and violence that seems to be eating away at the Sandy Ground district, asking the population not to give in to discouragement and intimidation. The tangible measures taken by the Collectivity, as well as the other speeches, will be detailed in our future editions. Just like the visit of the large islet co-managed by the association Nature is The Key. The Sandy Ground Party continued in the afternoon and evening with an anthology of entertainment: poetry by the Coffee and Soda Biscuits association, entertainment for young people, introduction to boxing, dominoes competition and discount without forgetting the musical performances of JRT Boys & Extensive Band, Ciio he artist, YouryM, DJ Darian and Léwoz Gwoka which closed the festivities. This 2023 edition of the Sandy Ground Festival once again brought together hundreds of people, children and adults, at the Albéric Richards stadium, all proud to honor their neighborhood. _Vx

