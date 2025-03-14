The SXM Festival 2025: A tight budget, but an intact ambition | FAXINFO

Le SXM Festival, A true unmissable event on the international electro scene, it kicked off its 8th edition last Wednesday, bringing together festival-goers from 58 countries. During the press conference the day before the launch at the Hommage Hotel, the organizers, despite the subsidies cut, highlighted its major impact on the local economy.
"Every dollar invested in the festival generates five dollars for the island's economy," said Krystel Arbia, co-organizer of the festival with her brother Julian. With an estimated revenue of between $15 and $18 million and the support of more than 500 local businesses, the event plays a key role in the tourism and commercial development of Saint Martin. Despite this success, obtaining grants remains a challenge. “Without financial support, we will have to limit capacity and reduce performance,” she said.
Louis Mussington, President of the Community, acknowledged the importance of the festival while evoking the budget restrictions resulting in a 30% reduction in the subsidy this year. "We are doing our best through the Tourist Office to maintain our commitment, despite a reduction in aid this year. This festival makes Saint-Martin shine, and we hope to return to a more favorable financial situation next year."
May-Ling Chun, director of the Sint Maarten Tourism Office, emphasized theglobal impact of the event: "Festival tourism is here to stay. It fully contributes to the local economy and to the image of Saint-Martin as a must-see destination." A vision shared by Audrey Gil, representative of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office, who highlighted "a 360° promotional campaign to make SXM a destination of choice."
Julian Arbia, who initiated the project, expressed his pride and attachment to Saint-Martin: "It's still a dream today. We've always loved giving back." A sentiment shared by David Garcia, promoter of Les Déferlantes, who praised "the courage of the organizers » and describes the SXM festival as “the most beautiful electro festival in the world”. _Vx
SXM Festival 2025 Program
Friday 14 March
Arc Stage – Happy Bay
19 p.m.-21 p.m.: Gone Deville
21 p.m.-23 p.m.: Nico de Andrea
23 p.m. – 1 a.m.: Antdot
1-3 a.m.: Francis Mercier
3 a.m.-5 a.m.: THEMBA
Ocean Stage – Happy Bay
19 p.m.-21 p.m.: Atlassi
21 p.m.-23 p.m.: MANTI
23 p.m. – 1 a.m.: Trikk
1-3 a.m.: Soul
3am-5am: Oxia & Nicolas Masseyeff
Overview:
13 p.m.-15 p.m.: Vito
15-17 p.m.: Kitty Amor
17-19 a.m.: Francis Mercier
19 p.m.-20 p.m.: Nomis
Joa:
12 p.m.-14 p.m.: Micajova
14-16 p.m.: Alex Golden
16 p.m.-17:30 p.m.: Yass
17:30 p.m.-19 p.m.: Yanik Coen
Saturday March, 15
Arc Stage – Happy Bay:
19-21 p.m.: Sleepy & Boo
21 p.m.-23 p.m.: Sander Kleinenberg
23 p.m.-1 a.m.: Layla Benitez
1-3 a.m.: Tinlicker
3-5 a.m.: CamelPhat
Ocean Stage – Happy Bay:
19-21 p.m.: Tommy Kimpton
21 p.m.-23 p.m.: Ella Romand
23 p.m.-1 a.m.: Peace Control
1-3 a.m.: Maz
3-5am: Sparrow & Barbossa
Bamboo Beach Forest:
12 p.m.-14 p.m.: Black Track & Wako Drums
14 p.m.-16 p.m.: Owlïsh
16 p.m.-17:30 p.m.: Monitors
17:30 p.m.-19 p.m.: Marwan Dua
5am-7:30am: Chris Luno
Villa :
13 p.m.-15 p.m.: Ludo Lacoste
15:16 p.m. – 45:XNUMX p.m.: Rio Tashan
16:45-18:30 p.m.: Ferreck Dawn
18:30 p.m. – 20 p.m.: Sam Divine
Sunday 16 March
Arc Stage – Happy Bay:
19 p.m.-21 p.m.: Ivan De La Ganesherie
21 p.m.-23 p.m.: Wild Dark
23 p.m. – 1 a.m.: Bora Uzer
1-3am: Danny Tenaglia
3 a.m.-5 a.m.: Nicole Moudaber
Ocean Stage – Happy Bay:
19-21 p.m.: Ajay Raw
21 p.m.-22:20 p.m.: Anvaya
22:20 p.m. – 23:40 p.m.: Kahani
23:40 p.m. – 1 a.m.: Kunal Merchant
Bamboo Beach Forest:
7:30-9:30 a.m.: Sébastien Léger
9h30-11h30 : 16BL
More about www.sxmfestival.com
