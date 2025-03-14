The SXM Festival 2025: A tight budget, but an intact ambition | FAXINFO

Le SXM Festival, A true unmissable event on the international electro scene, it kicked off its 8th edition last Wednesday, bringing together festival-goers from 58 countries. During the press conference the day before the launch at the Hommage Hotel, the organizers, despite the subsidies cut, highlighted its major impact on the local economy.

"Every dollar invested in the festival generates five dollars for the island's economy," said Krystel Arbia, co-organizer of the festival with her brother Julian. With an estimated revenue of between $15 and $18 million and the support of more than 500 local businesses, the event plays a key role in the tourism and commercial development of Saint Martin. Despite this success, obtaining grants remains a challenge. “Without financial support, we will have to limit capacity and reduce performance,” she said.

Louis Mussington, President of the Community, acknowledged the importance of the festival while evoking the budget restrictions resulting in a 30% reduction in the subsidy this year. "We are doing our best through the Tourist Office to maintain our commitment, despite a reduction in aid this year. This festival makes Saint-Martin shine, and we hope to return to a more favorable financial situation next year."

May-Ling Chun, director of the Sint Maarten Tourism Office, emphasized theglobal impact of the event: "Festival tourism is here to stay. It fully contributes to the local economy and to the image of Saint-Martin as a must-see destination." A vision shared by Audrey Gil, representative of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office, who highlighted "a 360° promotional campaign to make SXM a destination of choice."

Julian Arbia, who initiated the project, expressed his pride and attachment to Saint-Martin: "It's still a dream today. We've always loved giving back." A sentiment shared by David Garcia, promoter of Les Déferlantes, who praised "the courage of the organizers » and describes the SXM festival as “the most beautiful electro festival in the world”. _Vx

SXM Festival 2025 Program

Friday 14 March

Arc Stage – Happy Bay

19 p.m.-21 p.m.: Gone Deville

21 p.m.-23 p.m.: Nico de Andrea

23 p.m. – 1 a.m.: Antdot

1-3 a.m.: Francis Mercier

3 a.m.-5 a.m.: THEMBA

Ocean Stage – Happy Bay

19 p.m.-21 p.m.: Atlassi

21 p.m.-23 p.m.: MANTI

23 p.m. – 1 a.m.: Trikk

1-3 a.m.: Soul

3am-5am: Oxia & Nicolas Masseyeff

Overview:

13 p.m.-15 p.m.: Vito

15-17 p.m.: Kitty Amor

17-19 a.m.: Francis Mercier

19 p.m.-20 p.m.: Nomis

Joa:

12 p.m.-14 p.m.: Micajova

14-16 p.m.: Alex Golden

16 p.m.-17:30 p.m.: Yass

17:30 p.m.-19 p.m.: Yanik Coen

Saturday March, 15

Arc Stage – Happy Bay:

19-21 p.m.: Sleepy & Boo

21 p.m.-23 p.m.: Sander Kleinenberg

23 p.m.-1 a.m.: Layla Benitez

1-3 a.m.: Tinlicker

3-5 a.m.: CamelPhat

Ocean Stage – Happy Bay:

19-21 p.m.: Tommy Kimpton

21 p.m.-23 p.m.: Ella Romand

23 p.m.-1 a.m.: Peace Control

1-3 a.m.: Maz

3-5am: Sparrow & Barbossa

Bamboo Beach Forest:

12 p.m.-14 p.m.: Black Track & Wako Drums

14 p.m.-16 p.m.: Owlïsh

16 p.m.-17:30 p.m.: Monitors

17:30 p.m.-19 p.m.: Marwan Dua

5am-7:30am: Chris Luno

Villa :

13 p.m.-15 p.m.: Ludo Lacoste

15:16 p.m. – 45:XNUMX p.m.: Rio Tashan

16:45-18:30 p.m.: Ferreck Dawn

18:30 p.m. – 20 p.m.: Sam Divine

Sunday 16 March

Arc Stage – Happy Bay:

19 p.m.-21 p.m.: Ivan De La Ganesherie

21 p.m.-23 p.m.: Wild Dark

23 p.m. – 1 a.m.: Bora Uzer

1-3am: Danny Tenaglia

3 a.m.-5 a.m.: Nicole Moudaber

Ocean Stage – Happy Bay:

19-21 p.m.: Ajay Raw

21 p.m.-22:20 p.m.: Anvaya

22:20 p.m. – 23:40 p.m.: Kahani

23:40 p.m. – 1 a.m.: Kunal Merchant

Bamboo Beach Forest:

7:30-9:30 a.m.: Sébastien Léger

9h30-11h30 : 16BL

More about www.sxmfestival.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/le-sxm-festival-2025-un-budget-serre-mais-une-ambition-intacte/