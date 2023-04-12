The Territorial Police gets involved with high school students on security issues | FAXINFO

As part of its "one class/one policeman" system, the Territorial Police of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, in partnership with the Local Council for Security and Crime Prevention (CLSPD), has been supporting high school students in security trades classes at Lycée Daniella Jeffry in Concordia.

These high school students aim to join a body of National or Territorial Police, Firefighters or National Gendarmerie, after having obtained their end-of-school-year exam, the vocational baccalaureate (Bac Pro) in security professions, taught in Saint-Martin for several years.

This device materializes the will of the President of the Territorial Council of Saint-Martin, Louis Mussington, to support the youth of the territory in a dynamic of professional integration. This support takes the form of a real immersion within the Territorial Police for several weeks.

The daily security police in the districts, the fight against road insecurity, the respect of the territorial decrees taken by the Collectivity, in fields as varied as the environment, the transport police, town planning, are all themes addressed during structuring workshops organized face-to-face as part of internships within the Territorial Police. Know-how as a police officer is also at the heart of this learning.

As exams approach, President Louis Mussington and the Territorial Police Department of Saint-Martin wish all students to be fully involved in their learning in order to embark on the path to success!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/la-police-territoriale-simplique-aupres-des-lyceens-sur-les-questions-de-securite/