THEATRE: Madame Bovary as you’ve never seen her before | FAXINFO

Expected in the 2026 programming of Chapel Theatre, the adaptation of ‘Madame Bovary’ lived up to all its promises. The stage hosted a a version as bold as it is delightful from the novel Gustave Flaubert“Funnier and shorter.” Performed by the actresses and writers Marion Pouvreau and Camille BroquetThis reimagining of the famous classic offers a modern, fast-paced, and decidedly humorous take on one of the major works of French literature.

The show opens with a line that immediately sets the tone: “Welcome, lovers of Flaubert!” From the very first minutes, the audience understands that This adaptation will not be a school reading of the novel.but a dynamic and witty dive into the world of Emma Bovary.



A minimalist setting that serves the game

On stage, the set design remains deliberately minimalist. Just a few accessories sufficient to recreate the various locations of the story, used with subtlety and intelligence throughout the narrative. The staging, supported by Erwan Trotel’s sound and lighting design, gives ample space to the performances of the two actresses. From the meeting between Emma and Charles Bovary at the Marquis’s ball, from the first romantic stirrings to marital boredom, to the affairs with Rodolphe Boulanger and then Léon Dupuis, the plot unfolds with livelinessModern references, wordplay, and cultural allusions – from Britney Spears à Dirty Dancing – regularly trigger laughter from the audience.



A classic dusted off

This version succeeded in making Flaubert’s work accessible without betraying it.Many are discovering or rediscovering the story of Emma Bovary, this dreamy and eternally dissatisfied heroine, trapped in a quest for the absolute that leads to her downfall. The actresses readily engage with the audience, reinforcing the impression of witnessing a living, shared experience. Time flies by unnoticed, a far cry from the sometimes laborious memories of reading the novel as a teenager. Ultimately, this funny and inventive adaptation reconciles us with one of the cornerstones of French literature. An original way to (re)discover Flaubert… and one that makes you want to open the book once you get home.

“The Imaginary Invalid” revisited by the Stateless

Another classic revisited: The company Les Apatrides offers a new adaptation of the famous ‘Imaginary illness’ de MolièreDirected by Audrey Duputié. On stage, Argan, hypochondriac He is inveterate, dreams of marrying his daughter Angélique to a doctor, while she secretly loves Cléante. Family intrigues and revelations orchestrated by the maid Toinette, the truth eventually comes out. Performances on March 20, 21, 27 and 28 at 20pm.

Info: https://www.theatresxm.fr

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/theatre-madame-bovary-comme-vous-ne-lavez-jamais-vue/