Thefts of two wheels and vehicles: several people arrested by the gendarmerie | FAXINFO

During numerous patrols carried out in different parts of the island during the weekend and overnight from Sunday to Monday, the gendarmerie succeeded in putting an end to the actions of four individuals who had committed several thefts to their credit.

The gendarmes arrested in flagrante delicto two people stealing scooters and two other criminals for stealing vehicles. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/vols-de-deux-roues-et-de-vehicules-plusieurs-personnes-interpellees-par-la-gendarmerie/