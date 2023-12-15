These precious stones… Ballerina Jewelers explains everything to you! | FAXINFO

Gemstones are minerals cut and polished for use in jewelry making. They come in a wide variety of colors, shapes and sizes and are often used in rings, necklaces and bracelets. The most precious and popular stones are diamonds, rubies, sapphires and emeralds. Ballerina Jewelers is a renowned jewelry store located in Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, offering a wide range of finished jewelry (In-House

and Designer) in 14/18 kt gold with various precious stones. It is renowned for its GIA certified diamonds and gemstones, available in loose or mounted form. When it comes to gemstones, there are two main categories: precious stones and semi-precious stones. Precious stones include diamonds, rubies, sapphires and emeralds, while semi-precious stones include amethysts, garnets, peridots and others. Each gemstone has unique properties such as color, hardness and refractive index. Gemstones are a beautiful and timeless addition to any jewelry collection. Whether you are looking for a diamond engagement ring or a colorful necklace, Ballerina Jewelers offers you a wide selection of high quality jewelry and will be able to advise and guide you so that you find “the rare pearl” that will best match your desires and your personality or that of the loved one of your heart.

“The reason I choose diamonds is as dense as they are, they represent the greatest value in the smallest volume.”

Coco Chanel famous artist and seamstress (1883 – 1971)

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ces-pierres-si-precieuses-ballerina-jewelers-vous-explique-tout/