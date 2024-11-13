Third Place of Quartier d’Orléans: discover an inclusive and innovative space | FAXINFO

The third-place training center in Quartier d'Orléans, called "L'Atelier", opens its doors for an exceptional preview on November 15th starting at 16 p.m. This space, the result of a collaboration between six partners, presents itself as a social and professional development center accessible to all residents of Saint-Martin.

Designed to meet the needs of citizens in terms of training and support, the third place offers an innovative learning model that promotes social and professional integration and success. Created in partnership with Semsamar and operational for 1 year, it includes two spaces located in building 8 of the Palmeraies residence, hosting various activities and a cutting-edge digital space, dedicated to the acquisition of practical skills. This inauguration will mark the culmination of the agreement signed in December 2023 between the consortium composed of Compagnons Bâtisseurs, Fore Iles du Nord, Jielle Formation, the CCI of Saint-Martin, ADIE and Initiative Saint Martin Active. On the program: the presentation of the project, the screening of a film on the third place, friendly activities and a shared cocktail. This festive meeting will bring together residents and partners around a common ambition: to energize the territory and offer new perspectives. Don't miss this unifying moment! _Vx

Info: 06 90 43 11 11 or 06 90 18 91 31

tierslieulatelier@gmail.com

cbstmartin@compagnonsbatisseurs.eu

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tiers-lieu-de-quartier-dorleans-decouvrir-un-espace-inclusif-et-innovant/