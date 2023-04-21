Thirty children learn to swim with the Tous à l’Ô team | FAXINFO

During the Easter holidays, Galion beach hosted the third part of the “I'm learning to swim” course aimed at local children in order to acquire the skills required to move around in the water safely. Led by the association Tous à l'Ô, this new course delighted 29 children from Sandy Ground.

After the first two sessions which took place during the school holidays of All Saints and Carnival, the learning to swim courses continue to be particularly popular in an area where there are still many children who do not know swim. Of the three courses combined, there are 150 children who participated in the Ministry of Sports system.

Over ten mornings from 8 a.m. to noon, the children of Sandy Ground, from CP to CM2, learned the basics and discovered the pleasures of swimming at sea where natural flotation makes teaching easier. The apprentice swimmers wearing a "I'm learning to swim" swimming cap were supervised by three state-qualified lifeguards and the nine trainees of the Professional Brevet de la Jeunesse, de l'Éducation Populaire et du Sport training course. , Aquatic Activities and Swimming.

At the end of the two-week course of this third and final session on the Galion beach, the children took a national test called “sauv'nage”. For those who have obtained it, Boris Villemin of the association Tous à l'Ô will register them on the site of the French Swimming Federation so that they are licensed. If in the future, children who have passed the test want to take a competition that requires this license, it will already be validated. For the other children, a certificate of learning and participation in the course was issued to them. "I'm learning to swim" exists thanks to the unfailing commitment of Boris Villemin and his loyal partners, as well as a grant from the Collectivité of €9000 for the three phases. Each course was completely free for the children, including transport, provided by a bus company from Quartier d'Orléans. At the end of this last edition, the 29 little swimmers, whose enthusiasm was constant, all left with a symbolic medal, encouraging them to practice swimming in order to better master the discipline and to feel like a fish in the world. 'water. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/une-trentaine-denfants-apprennent-a-nager-avec-lequipe-de-tous-a-lo/