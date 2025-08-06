TICKET SPORT: End clap for the 2025 edition | FAXINFO

The 2025 edition of the Sports Ticket, last Friday, on the occasion of a closing ceremony marked by the pride and enthusiasm of the young participants.

For four weeks, 93 children aged 7 to 14 benefited from this summer program organized by the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and its sports department, punctuated by supervised sports initiations by professionals and partner associations.

Amid applause from families and supervisors, the children received congratulations from the territorial councilor. Marc-Gerald Menard, in charge of sport, who praised their involvement throughout the month of July. The Ticket Sport, designed as a fun, educational and structuring interlude, fulfilled all its promises. Each day was an opportunity to discover new sports disciplines, to develop team spirit and build strong bonds between young people from different neighborhoods.

For both the organizers and the children, the experience was a real success, where the rigor of the organization was combined with the joy of the game. The smiles exchanged and the memories created testify to the strength of such a project, which places sport at the heart of Saint-Martin's youth.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ticket-sport-clap-de-fin-pour-ledition-2025/