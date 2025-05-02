“Tides of Togetherness”: Young people and seniors united for a day of sharing | FAXINFO

Last Tuesday, Friar's Bay Beach hosted a first for Saint Martin: "Tides of Togetherness" Day, a friendly and supportive event bringing together young people and seniors around shared activities. Organized as part of National Week of meetings between generations and carried by 2AFP (Association of Family and Professional Carers), this initiative brought together more than sixty participants.

At the heart of this day, a forty seniors from various structures and 27 young volunteers du Civic Service Solidarity for Seniors (SC2S), aged 17 to 22 and engaged in missions dedicated to the elderly public. These volunteers, paid as part of a national civic service, have the mission of breaking the isolation of the elderly through home visits, group activities, or days like this one. “The SC2S was created after the Covid crisis to combat the isolation of seniors. For this day, we chose a picnic, and many seniors are happy to see the water, to be at the beach,” emphasizes Nadine Francis of 2AFP, the organization at the heart of this project.

The morning opened with a series of activities designed for all ages : dominoes, belote, beach bingo (designed by the young people themselves), ball games, gentle water aerobics… A festive and relaxed atmosphere, creating social bonds. Each association involved, including All to the Ô, Nature is the Key, ALEFPA – the Coat, SXM Nini, the Carmont Kids, Companion Builders, Symphorien Integration Center, was tasked with leading a specific workshop.

Among the most significant moments, a collective challenge where three young people and two seniors had to fill a bottle of water using a sponge. After a shared meal Under the white tents kindly provided by one of the sponsors, the discussions continued around simple games and musical entertainment. Two symbolic prizes were handed over to the youngest of the young people in civic service and in the dean of seniors.

Other weekly intergenerational events are scheduled throughout the year by 2AFP at the Scott residence or Bethany Home, and a partnership with Youth Radio allows young people to give voice to their elders through monthly columns. A clear message emerges from this day: it is never too early, nor too late, to create intergenerational links. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tides-of-togetherness-jeunes-et-seniors-unis-pour-une-journee-de-partage/