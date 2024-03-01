TIR / Guadeloupe Regional Championship: Full box for the ASMT! | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martinoise de Tir Association (ASMT) performed brilliantly during the Guadeloupe regional championship organized at Anse Marcel.

The presentation of the 10m shooting medals took place in the presence of Yves Carteau, referent of the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) of the ASMT club to the Guadeloupe league.

Special mention first of all to the shooters in the S3 category, Daniel Davarend, Yan Delaire and Jean-Christophe Praca who were a hit, thus achieving a 100% ASMT podium. A performance that deserves to be duly praised! Like Murielle Jujardin, winner in the Shooting category (Lady 2) and Daniel Daravend, also a brilliant winner in the Rifle category (senior 3).

“The seriousness of the training, the good humor of the members and the cutting-edge equipment provided by the club made it possible to achieve this challenge,” underlines Yan Delaire, member of the ASMT.

The club is open to all those who wish to relax, work mentally and surpass themselves in competition. For any information, contact: ASMT Anse Marcel, robertdavid333@hotmail.com._AF

The results :

GUN:

Lady 2: Muriel DUJARDIN (Gold)

Lady 2: Carole BOURRIER (Bronze)

Senior 2: Jérôme GIRARD (Silver)

Senior 2: Fabrice LAVILLE (Bronze)

Senior 3: Daniel DAVAREND (Gold)

Senior 3: Yan DELAIRE (Silver)

Senior 3: Jean-Christophe PRACA (Bronze)

RIFLE:

Senior 3: Daniel DAVAREND (Gold)

