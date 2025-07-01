Total Screen: Saint-Martin Exposes Itself to the 7th Art | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin, the State and the National Center for Cinema and the Animated Image (CNC) are sealing a binding cooperation to sustainably structure the island's audiovisual and cinematographic sector.

Last Friday, June 27, a press conference dedicated to the signing of two key tripartite agreements was held at the Collectivité.

“I am pleased to bring this project to fruition, which is close to my heart and on which our teams have been working for over a year,” said Alain Richardson, First Vice-President of the Collectivité.

In the presence of Daphné Bruno, Deputy Director of the CNC, via videoconference, the 1st Vice President reiterated the 2025 action plan: supporting creativity, structuring sectors, winning back audiences, and strengthening image education. “Today, screens are everywhere, and we need tools to educate our children about images.

"Some might even make it their profession," says Prefect Cyrille Le Vély. Together, the State, the CNC, and the Collectivité are funding the "Passeur d'images" and "open-air cinema" projects, with the aim of attracting talent, generating local employment, and promoting Saint-Martin beyond its borders.

On May 23, local elected officials unanimously approved a cooperation agreement with the State and the CNC aimed at sustaining audiovisual activity in the region. This initiative is now supported by a total budget of €485. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/ecran-total-saint-martin-sexpose-au-7eme-art/