TOURISM: 2024, year of conversion | FAXINFO

This Wednesday, January 31, 2024, Valérie Damaseau, president of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office (OT), expressed her wishes for the new year before inaugurating the tourist information point at Grand-Case airport .

In the presence of officials, partners and members of the OT management committee, the ceremony was held at Grand-Case airport, a symbolic place in terms of tourism. A true pillar of the Tourist Office which has enabled its growth, Valérie Damaseau described 2023 as a year which exceeded the team's expectations with an exceptional occupancy rate exceeding 150% for local restaurants. 2023 marks the end of the experimentation phase for the OT which has managed to meet the challenges in order to reinvent and reposition their tourism product according to developments in the different markets: “This allowed us to lay the foundations of what works and to draw constructive lessons from each project” specified the president of the OT. Building on a census of the tourist environment, the OT has strengthened its collaborations in order to implement projects such as the redesign of their website, the implementation of the tourist information system, the Stay Cation, the Marigot kiosk , its own Fly in and of course the now famous Gastronomy Festival. Now, time for conversion: “The year 2024 must be the starting point for making the projects a reality,” announced Valérie Damaseau. By defining several axes such as the commercial development of certain markets in view of the drop in attendance observed from May to October, the strengthening of collaborations with travel agencies, airlines and accommodation through tourist packages, the OT intends to revitalize the regional market and encourage participation in local events in a collegial way. The president did not fail to thank all the partners, as well as the Community of Saint-Martin, the State, her counterparts in Sint Maarten and her team: “Happy New Year to all and may conversion guide our steps and be the common thread of our common actions” she concluded. The morning continued with the presentation of the digital version of the second “Friendly Cuisine” restaurant guide and the inauguration of the new tourist information point located at the entrance to Grand-Case airport.

New point tourist information at Grand Case airport

Newly inaugurated this Wednesday, January 31, 2024, the tourist information point of the Tourist Office aims to celebrate the unique know-how of local artisans and to “mark the beginning of a prosperous period where each visitor takes home a share of SXM in her heart” described Valérie Damaseau. Stronger than ever, the OT has recruited new elements such as Luciana Gomes, in charge of developing the marketing of tourism products. For Priscillia Watcher, deputy general director of the OT, the new tourist information point is also a showcase which will highlight the region's artisanal creations with a rotation every three months for a dynamic and evolving purchasing experience: " Luciana Gomes will also take care of the creation of packages and tools highlighting local talent.” At the entrance to the store, you will find an information terminal created by Thibaut and Théo Feger from the company Caribbean Imagery which provides real-time information on an activity, accommodation or restaurant in the territory of Saint-Martin. This terminal also helps reduce printing and environmental impact. In the heart of the store, you will find 100% Made in SXM products signed by 9 artisans: Fayani (facial products, soaps, body butters, scrubs), Love & Bougie (products created by three Saint-Martin sisters: Scented Candles Spray and Mugs), Pinel Island Boutique (unique handmade objects from natural and environmentally friendly materials), Cindy Choisy (local artist and painter who exhibits paintings in homage to the four elements), Kreoli Bijoux (creations originals), Moringa Powder SXM (products known as the “miracle tree” with many health benefits in the form of powder, capsules and others), Wild Style (clothing and accessories), Cuisines Créoles (100% SXM book honoring local and Creole cuisine, as well as other works from the Friendly Books collection) and Pinky Chich (fun and recreational painting workshop on ceramics and pottery). For the Tourist Office, supporting local artists helps support the authenticity of the destination. Successful bet. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-2024-annee-de-la-conversion/