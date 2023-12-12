TOURISM: A new 5-star hotel and luxury residences by 2028 in Sint Maarten | FAXINFO

According to a publication by RobbReport.com, a 280-unit property comprising a five-star hotel and luxury residences is expected to emerge by 2028 in Sint Maarten.

May Ling-Chun, director of tourism for Sint Maarten, said “this project would add value to the country’s tourism industry. For us, I have to say it's good news to have a five-star resort under construction for our destination. This future hotel and residential complex from Altree Developments, will bring a new level of luxury to the Dutch part of the island.”

The Cay Bay project is expected to be completed in 2028. It will include a total of 280 units, including 190 hotel rooms, 60 of which are suites, and 90 private residences.

This large hotel complex located on the seafront will be designed by the architectural firm HKS, with the interiors being created by Studio Munge of Toronto. Additionally, the developer has retained Sotheby's International Realty to handle all sales and marketing.

Residents will have access to all of the hotel's facilities, including its three swimming pools, renowned restaurants and 24/24 concierge services. The venue will also feature a world-class fitness center and spa, accessible by boat. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-un-nouvel-hotel-5-etoiles-et-des-residences-de-luxe-dici-2028-a-sint-maarten/