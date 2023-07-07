TOURISM: An “eductour” to sell the Saint-Martin destination in Guadeloupe | FAXINFO

The Tourist Office welcomed six agents from Penchard Voyages to the island on July 1 and 2. On the program: visit to ten hotel establishments and gastronomic delights.

The Tourist Office responded favorably to Penchard Voyages, one of the most important travel agencies in Guadeloupe, which wanted to offer its agents a two-day "eductour" in Saint-Martin. These training and awareness-raising stays intended for travel professionals allow them to improve their knowledge of a destination in the field, and thus to advise their customers more effectively. Six agents working on the "business" and "leisure" platforms at Penchard Voyages were welcomed on Saturday July 1 at Grand Case airport by Grégoire Dumel, local/regional market manager, and Narissa Page, local promotion manager. / regional and who was responsible for supervising the visits of this educational tour.

15 hotels visited

As soon as they arrived on the island, the agents began an intense circuit including the discovery of ten hotel establishments on the French side, some of which are already marketed by Penchard Voyages: L'Alamanda, Secrets Resort, La Plantation, Grand Case Beach Club , Centr'Hotel, Tribute, Palm Court, La Playa, Jolie Beach SXM and Le Martin. The agents thus familiarized themselves with the services of all these establishments. Transportation was provided by J&P Taxi Services, who shared plenty of historical information about the destination. The lunch break took place in Grand Case at the Rainbow Café, dinner was held at the Astrolabe restaurant in Orient Bay and accommodation was provided by the La Plantation hotel. During the morning of July 2, representatives of Penchard Voyages were welcomed by the regional market manager at the Sint Maarten Tourist Bureau, William Bell, to visit 5 accommodations on the Dutch side. The Tourist Office regularly organizes two types of educational tours for travel professionals: the classic two-day format during which they are accompanied, and the "Fly In" offering an independent discovery of the island.

