TOURISM: Colombia, a promising tourist market | FAXINFO

From February 28 to March 8, the Tourist Office carried out major promotional activities in the second largest country in South America. The economic and demographic dynamism of Colombia makes it a prime target for the Saint-Martin destination.

With its 51 million inhabitants, Colombia constitutes a market to conquer given the possibilities offered by Copa Airlines since the resumption of Sxm – Panama rotations. To continue to position itself among Colombians, the Tourist Office participates in the Vitrina Turistica Tradeshow, the most important tourism fair in the country organized every year by the Colombian Association of Tourism and Travel Agencies (ANATO) in Bogota. Nearly 38.000 entries, 1.200 exhibitors, more than 20 participating countries: the event is essential for destinations wishing to establish their visibility on the Colombian market.

From February 28 to March 1, it was Emile Louisy, head of the Brazil / LATAM market for the Tourist Office, who was responsible for promoting Saint-Martin to Colombian tour operators, with the support from Aviareps, representative agency of Saint-Martin in Colombia. During the 3 days, around thirty meetings with tourism professionals helped promote the destination.

Promotional tour in the country

The Tourist Office's trip to Colombia also included a roadshow with around ten travel agencies and wholesalers. Scheduled from March 4 to 8, this itinerary had as stopovers Bucaramanga (7th city of the country, capital of the department of Santander), Medellin (2nd city, capital of Antioquia) and Cali (3rd city, capital of Valle del Cauca). Accompanied by Christopher Rodriguez, travel advisor from the Tourist Office, Emile Louisy presented the Saint-Martin destination to travel agencies and tour operators.

