Tourism: Commercial boost in the US market | FAXINFO

In order to strengthen the reputation of Saint-Martin as a destination among tourism professionals on the west coast of the United States, a delegation from the Tourist Office conducted an ambitious promotional campaign on the ground from June 16 to 20.

Priscillia Wachter, Deputy Director, Suzanne Scantlebery, US Market Manager, and Cyndi Miller Aird, the Tourist Office's representative to tourism stakeholders in the US market, led a veritable roadshow, with the aim of raising awareness among travel agents and increasing the visibility of Saint Martin's offerings. Over the course of five days, nearly 90 travel professionals met in several strategic cities on the west coast.

Highlight: Global Travel Marketplace West

The culmination of this campaign was participation in the Global Travel Marketplace West (GTM West) event, held from June 17 to 19 in Palm Springs at the La Quinta Hotel. This prestigious, appointment-only event brings together leading travel advisors with high-sales potential with international suppliers. Attendees find it an ideal platform to deepen their product knowledge, forge new partnerships, strengthen existing relationships, and learn from industry best practices. The St. Maarten Tourism Board held 47 professional meetings, alongside one of its key partners, the Grand Case Beach Club, also present as a supplier. “This was our first time attending GTM West, and the feedback from both organizers and agents was very positive and warm. The professionals we met came not only from the West Coast, but also from the Midwest and Southwest of the United States,” emphasizes Suzanne Scantlebery.

Targeted business meetings

In addition to GTM West, two local business events were organized in partnership with Star Clippers and The Moorings. The first was held on June 16 in San Diego, at the Total Wine store, where around twenty travel agents were welcomed into a friendly atmosphere. A buffet dinner, a wine tasting with commentary from a sommelier, and an interactive presentation of the destination punctuated the evening, which continued with presentations from partners to present their activities and a raffle with small prizes.

The second event took place on June 20th in Beverly Hills, at the Via Alloro restaurant, in partnership with the Aruba Tourism Board. This lunch brought together around twenty agents for rich and informal discussions. Representatives from Saint-Martin presented the destination's assets: accommodations, activity offerings, and flagship events such as the Festival of Gastronomy. Aruba, Star Clippers, and The Moorings also highlighted their respective offerings, with the same focus on targeted promotion to the West American market.

