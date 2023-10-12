TOURISM: Commercial operations on the North American market for the Saint-Martin Tourist Office | FAXINFO

Last September, the Tourist Office focused its efforts on the first source market for the Saint-Martin destination, during two events held respectively in Chicago and Minneapolis.

Constant marketing and communication efforts in the North American market are essential to guarantee regular bookings. Ahead of the 2023/2024 season, Saint-Martin ensured its visibility at two major events.

First stop on September 13 and 14 in Chicago with the Suburban Travel association. The Saint-Martin destination was represented by Cyndi Miller Aird, sales representative on the US market for the Tourist Office.

Nearly 140 travel advisors from Chicago and its surrounding areas were present over the two days: September 13 at Gaelic Park, an event sponsored by Saint-Martin, Aruba and St Kitts; on September 14 for a presentation dinner at Eddie Merlot's Lincolnshire restaurant, co-organized by Saint-Martin, Aruba, St Kitts and the Star Clippers company.

At the forefront of the travel industry

It is the annual gathering of Delta Vacations' top-performing travel advisors, and one of the premier business events in the North American market: Delta Vacations University is the travel industry's educational event, offering a comprehensive overview of the most innovative trends in the sector. Exhibitors have the opportunity to present their products and services to an audience of professionals from the commercial, industrial and academic sectors.

From September 28 to 30, Cyndi Miller Aird, along with Deborah Traussi, sales representative at the Grand Case Beach Club, ensured the visibility of Saint-Martin at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

The show brought together no less than 700 travel advisors and 75 suppliers from Delta Vacations destinations in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-operations-commerciales-sur-le-marche-nord-americain-pour-loffice-de-tourisme-de-saint-martin/