Tourism cooperation: Louis Mussington on an official visit to Brazil | FAXINFO

During his official trip to Curitiba in Brazil on August 21, Louis Mussington, President of the Collective, spoke with representatives of the government of the State of Paraná on a common objective, that of consolidating tourist relations between Saint -Martin and Paraná.

Received by the Mayor of Curitiba, Rafael Greca at Palácio 29 de Março, Louis Mussington welcomed this privileged opportunity to discuss the possibilities of cooperation between the two regions and to explore possible synergies, particularly in the field of tourism. , an essential pillar of the economy of Saint-Martin. This courtesy visit to Curitiba, capital of the State of Paraná, was rich in discoveries for the President of the COM: “Our exchanges recalled the beauty and diversity of our cultures. I had the pleasure of inviting Mr. Greca to discover our territory, and I am happy to know that Curitiba is open to partnerships with us”. Accompanied by the delegation from the Collectivity and the Saint-Martin Tourist Office, Louis Mussington also met with Guto Silva, Secretary of State for Planning. Together, they underlined the relevance of this meeting, given the growing importance of tourism for the two territories. Collaboration, sharing of expertise and mutual learning were at the heart of the discussions. Márcio Nunes, Secretary of State for Tourism, for his part, highlighted the importance of Paraná as a potential generator of tourists for Saint Martin, noting the dynamics and growth of this Brazilian state. The transformation of Paraná into a major hub shows the relevance of increased collaboration with Saint-Martin which, with its nearly 2 million annual visitors, is a source of inspiration for Paraná, particularly in terms of tourism strategies. As Guto Silva mentioned, with the recent creation of the Secretariat for Tourism in Paraná, a comprehensive development strategy is to be drawn up, and our island has much to offer in this regard. On the strength of constructive and promising exchanges, the President of the COM said he was won over by his visit: “Paraná is a sublime region and Curitiba is its diamond”. Serene and optimistic about the common future of the two regions in the tourism sector, reinforced by a mutual desire for progress and collaboration, Louis Mussington sincerely thanks the entire Paraná team and the Saint-Martin delegation for their determination to build a flourishing tourist future. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/cooperation-touristique-louis-mussington-en-visite-officielle-au-bresil/