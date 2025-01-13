TOURISM: Great Bay Beach awarded among the best beaches in the Caribbean | FAXINFO

On January 8, Great Bay Beach, which stretches for 3 miles along Philipsburg, was voted one of the 10 best beaches in the Caribbean in the prestigious USA TODAY 2025Best 10 Readers' Choice Awards.

The award highlights the exceptional appeal of Great Bay Beach, a favorite with locals and the thousands of cruise ship passengers who visit daily. Ranked 9th in the rankings, this iconic Sint Maarten beachfront is known for its stretches of white sand, crystal-clear waters and a wealth of wildlife, both underwater and coastal. Each year, the USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards asks a panel of travel experts to select the most notable destinations. The finalists are then put to a public vote, allowing readers to select their favorites among the best beaches in the Caribbean. The beach that tops the Top 10 is none other than Bambarra Beach in Turks and Caicos. But Great Bay Beach's recognition in this prestigious competition not only highlights the natural beauty of Sint Maarten and St. Martin, but also its growing appeal as a premier Caribbean tourist destination. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-great-bay-beach-primee-parmi-les-meilleures-plages-des-caraibes/