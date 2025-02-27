TOURISM / Routes Americas 2025: a springboard for SXM connectivity | FAXINFO

The Saint-Martin Tourist Office (OT) participated in Routes Americas 2025, a major event bringing together players in the aviation sector to strengthen connectivity and attract new companies. The aim was to consolidate the position of Saint Martin / Sint Maarten as hub strategic northeastern Caribbean.

Alongside the OT, several actors were present: the Sint Maarten Tourist Office, the Minister of TEATT Grisha Heyliger-Marten, as well as representatives of the Committee of Saint-Barthélemy Tourism and Gustaf III Airport from Saint-BarthThis collaboration underlines the destination's commitment to improving its air accessibility and its role as a gateway to Anguilla, Saint Barthélemy, Saba, Statia and Tortola.

Aida Weinum, director of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office, highlighted the importance of this event to promote the central role of the island in the region and to strengthen ties between the French, Dutch and neighboring countries.

The event also allowed to present the new terminal at Princess Juliana Airport, reopened in November 2024. Michiel Parent, sales director of PJIAE, highlighted the impact of this modernization on the expansion of air links. May-Ling Chun, director of the Sint Maarten Tourism Office, stressed the need to attract new companies to support tourism growth.

Routes Americas 2025 has thus proven to be a strategic platform for the development of Saint Martin / Sint Maarten, fostering new partnerships and consolidating its position as a must-see destination in the Caribbean. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-routes-americas-2025-un-tremplin-pour-la-connectivite-de-sxm/