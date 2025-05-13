TOURISM: Saint-Martin attracts cruise giants in Miami | FAXINFO

Miami hosted the 40th edition of the SeaTrade Cruise Global, a major event of the global cruise industry. Saint-Martin affirmed its desire to establish itself as a essential stopover.

Led by the Tourist Office and the Port of Saint-Martin, the delegation set itself the mission of strengthen the attractiveness of the territory with major international companies, but also with consolidate existing links.

For four days, representatives of the destination engaged in numerous discussions with global leaders in the sector, while learning about emerging trends thanks to a dense program of conferences. Explora Journeys, 4 Seasons Yachts, Virgin Voyages, Emerald Cruises, Orient Express and Windstar Cruise were among the stakeholders met. The objective was twofold: to position Marigot Bay in the high-end segment and to improve the existing offer. “The majority of cruise lines declared themselves extremely satisfied and we will continue our efforts to pull the destination towards excellence”, underlines Aïda Weinum, director of the Tourist Office.

In addition to the business meetings, the trip to Florida served to promote the image of an island with multiple assets, capable of offering enriching experiences, both on the French and Dutch sides. For Saint-Martin, where cruising is a key driver of the local economy, this commitment to SeaTrade reflects a clear desire to strengthen its position on the international market and establish itself as a port of call of choice in the heart of the Caribbean. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-saint-martin-seduit-les-geants-de-la-croisiere-a-miami/