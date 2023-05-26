TOURISM: Saint-Martin consolidates its sales force in Brazil | FAXINFO

In order to support the increasing rate of reservations, the Tourist Office intervenes regularly in this country whose clientele is extremely captive to our destination. A delegation therefore represented Saint-Martin at the ILTM trade show from May 9 to 12 in Sāo Paulo, before carrying out a promotional tour in Rio de Janeiro.

Thanks to exceptional load factors, Copa Airlines will open a third weekly rotation on Sunday to Sint Maarten on June 23. With the return of direct Panama / SXM flights in June 2022, with two rotations per week, our destination has indeed benefited from much more attractive connectivity for Latin American countries.

The partnership between the Panamanian company and the destination is bearing fruit: 40% more passengers between 2019 and 2022, proof of the growing interest of Latin American travelers for the Friendly Island!

The Tourist Office is now working to strengthen the sales networks which have demonstrated their effectiveness.

Saint-Martin, a high-potential destination for the Brazilian high-end market

The Brazilian and, more generally, Latin American clientele is a predominantly high-end audience that it is important to raise awareness of the destination's assets. The quality of the service and the charm of the hotel infrastructures of Saint-Martin thus constitute a real motivation for travel. The presence of the Saint-Martin Tourist Office at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Sāo Paulo is essential in order to target the business-to-business industry of high-end travel.

From May 9 to 12, the Saint-Martin delegation made up of Émile Louisy, head of the Latin American market, Sacha Bresse, communications officer and Joyce Cordeiro (Aviareps), representative of Saint-Martin in Brazil chained more than 14 appointments. These allowed the destination to be promoted to the XNUMX buyer countries present at the show.

Networking, convivial encounters, sharing of experiences… The event always offers significant commercial opportunities and enables it to remain positioned in this regional market with a strong contribution for Saint-Martin. The shows in the ILTM collection also represent the largest concentration in the world of high-end travel professionals and constitute the reference in this high-potential niche.

Raising awareness among travel agents in the Rio region

From May 15 to 17, the team then conducted a decisive promotional tour in Rio de Janeiro in collaboration with Copa Airlines. This roadshow made it possible to continue promoting the destination with the city's main travel agencies (Travel Place, Formula Turismo and Nova Safari) before concluding with an important event in collaboration with the Brazilian agency BTW, a regular partner of the Tourist Office and a major player in the sector with more than 6000 employees. Sixty travel agents were thus invited to an evening discovery of Saint-Martin where Copa Airlines was able to present its air offer followed by the representative in Brazil of the hotel Secrets Resort and Spa.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-saint-martin-consolide-sa-force-de-vente-au-bresil/