TOURISM: Saint-Martin gastronomic version in Miami | FAXINFO

From February 21 to 25, the Tourist Office ensured the visibility of the destination during the South Beach Wine and Food Festival (SOBEWFF), recognized as one of the largest culinary celebrations in the United States, as well as with around forty tour operators.

More than 65.000 participants from all over the country, 23 editions, 500 experts including culinary stars, influencers, chefs, producers and sommeliers: the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival is an international event offering 4 days of pleasure gastronomic restaurants on the beaches of Miami and its region. For the Tourist Office, it was essential to represent Saint-Martin, the gastronomic capital of the Caribbean and now recognized for its annual Festival. Suzanne Scantlebery, head of the USA/Canada market and Roxane Fleury, communications manager, therefore promoted the destination at the event. They were accompanied by Laura Antonelli (Pick SXM), winner in the “Best caterer/private chef” category during the Saint-Martin Gastronomy Festival 2023.

On Friendly Island, culinary pleasures are the emblem of local culture and a certain art of living. It was therefore necessary to seduce the curious taste buds of the destination: mission accomplished thanks to the creations of Laura Antonelli offered for tasting during the 4 days of SOBEWFF, as well as the distribution of 7000 sweet potato croquettes to welcome future visitors . Flyers for communication, competition to offer a stay for 2 people (return flight + 3 nights at the Palm Court Hotel), carnival entertainment… In Miami, the Saint-Martin destination is still as popular as ever if we are to believe the number of visitors to the stand.

Seduction operation among professionals

Ahead of the SOBEWFF, the Tourist Office team took advantage of its trip to Miami to carry out a promotional operation among tourism professionals. On Wednesday, February 21, a dinner organized at the Loews Coral Gables hotel welcomed around forty travel agents, tour operators and media from the Miami region to discuss Saint-Martin. This culinary experience offered guests a glimpse of the gastronomic riches for which the destination is renowned. Suzanne Scantlebery and Roxane Fleury also made interventions to present the new developments on the Saint-Martin destination, the key figures for arrivals in 2023 (cruises and flights) as well as the unmissable Saint-Martin Gastronomy Festival which is preparing its fourth edition.

