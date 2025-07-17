TOURISM / Saint-Martin in the running for a prestigious award: vote now! | FAXINFO

Saint Martin has been nominated for the 2025 World Travel Awards in the “Caribbean's Leading Destination” category. This recognition illustrates the excellence and hospitality of the Friendly Island and could strengthen its international appeal. To achieve this coveted title, the island needs everyone's support: voting is open until August 10 on the official World Travel Awards website.

Considered the "Oscars" of tourism, these awards annually honor the industry's major destinations and players through a global Grand Tour. In 2025, the ceremonies will be held in Dar es Salaam, Cancun, Hong Kong, and Dubai, before the grand finale scheduled for Bahrain on December 6. Regional winners will compete against winners from other geographic regions. These galas, among the most prestigious networking events in the sector, bring together government officials, industry executives, and international media.

For Saint-Martin, the stakes are high: winning this title means ensuring increased visibility among travel professionals and travelers from around the world. Every vote counts, as the election is based on a simple majority system, open to both professionals and the general public.

A symbol of an authentic and dynamic destination, Saint-Martin now has the opportunity to consolidate its image on the global tourism scene. It's up to you to help elevate the Friendly Island to the top of the Caribbean! _Vx

Information and voting: worldtravelawards.com/vote.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-saint-martin-en-lice-pour-un-prix-prestigieux-a-vos-votes/