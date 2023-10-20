TOURISM: Saint-Martin in the spotlight of travel agencies | FAXINFO

The weekend of September 29 to October 1, six agents and representatives from Guadeloupe and Martinique benefited from an educational stay on the island, in order to better understand the specificities of the destination.

The Tourist Office regularly organizes “eductours”. These familiarization stays are intended for travel professionals; they aim to deepen their knowledge of the territory by providing them with the key elements to better advise on the Saint-Martin tourist product. Our destination being particularly popular with their customers, Penchard Voyages and Deals des Iles wanted to introduce six of their agents to different types of packages, accommodation, restaurants and activities. A significant move for the marketing of Saint-Martin on the regional market: Penchard Voyages is one of the largest travel agencies in Guadeloupe (4 points of sale); Deals des Iles is the first 100% digital travel agency in the Antilles-Guyana (team based in Martinique and Guadeloupe). Accompanied by Narissa Page, local and regional promotion manager at the Tourist Office, these Guadeloupean and Martinican professionals visited no less than 13 tourist establishments with very diverse offerings, from hotels to villas and guesthouses: Palm Court, Grand Case Beach Club, Hommage Hotel & Résidences, Centr'Hotel, Secrets Resort, Love Hotel, 978 Sanctorum, Le Temps des Cerises, Hevea Hotel, Sunseeker Sxm, La Source, Résidence Calypso, Résidence Adam & Eve.

Gastronomy paradise

Among the must-sees of our destination, gastronomic pleasures have been widely promoted by travel agents.

During a culinary workshop hosted by the Nature Valley Colombier association, represented by its president Vernicia Brooks, they discovered the traditional dessert of Saint-Martin with the making of a coconut tart. Travel agents also had the opportunity to taste cuisine with diverse influences: typically local flavors at Scooby's lolos in Grand-Case and Strickly Lokal in Marigot; French cuisine at La Terrasse (Marigot) and KKÔ Beach (Orient Bay). For the Tourist Office team, this edutour was also an opportunity for extensive discussions with the marketing director of Penchard Voyages, Nathalie Loredan, as well as Élisabeth Adélaïde, agency director at AD Plus and consultant for Deals of the Islands on the different areas of promotion of the destination to Guadeloupeans and Martiniqueans.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-saint-martin-sous-les-projecteurs-des-agences-de-voyages/