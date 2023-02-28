TOURISM: Saint-Martin out to conquer Brazilian tourists | FAXINFO

The Tourist Office conducted a major commercial operation in São Paulo from February 13 to 17, in partnership with Copa Airlines. Travel agents and wholesalers have been made aware of the attractions of our destination, which are particularly suited to high-end Brazilian customers.

Latin America represents a very captive clientele and Brazil remains the main tourist market in this region for Saint-Martin. The Tourist Office therefore pays particular attention to promoting the destination in this country.

The stakes are all the more important since the resumption of Copa Airlines flights between Panama City and Sint Maarten in June 2022. The two weekly rotations on Wednesday and Friday indeed offer a gateway to South American nationals who can now save a detour via Miami to reach our territory. In 2022, tourist attendance from Latin America has also returned to its pre-pandemic level.

In this promising context, the Tourist Office is carrying out actions in close cooperation with the Panamanian airline in order to ensure maximum visibility among Brazilian professionals. Three roadshows have thus been scheduled this year in the country: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Manaus.

With its 12 million inhabitants, Brazil's largest city was therefore the first decisive step in this operation.

Hundreds of agents trained to the destination Saint-Martin

From February 13 to 17, Sacha Bresse, communication officer at the Tourist Office, Raphael De Lucca, sales manager for the São Paulo region at Copa Airlines and the employees of Aviareps, the representative agency of Office of Tourism in Brazil, met the 10 travel agencies and wholesalers who constitute the best sales forces in the region. This seduction operation made it possible to make Brazilian professionals aware of the specific tourist offer of the French part, likely to perfectly meet the expectations of a clientele

high-end in search of authenticity, refinement and diversified accommodation services.

During their visits, the representatives of Saint-Martin thus highlighted the various hotel offers (luxury, boutique, hotels, all inclusive, etc.), the ease of connection thanks to the company Copa Airlines, and everything that makes exclusivity of the destination.

The flagship event of the Brazilian roadshow took place on February 15 in the city of Salto (state of São Paulo) in collaboration with the Brazilian travel and tourism agency BWT.

A major player in the sector with more than 6000 employees, BWT works throughout the year in close cooperation with the Tourist Office.

About fifty agents were able to familiarize themselves with the Saint-Martin destination during an excursion aboard a tourist train, followed by a presentation on a giant screen and a dinner.

In total, around a hundred Brazilian professionals have been trained in the Saint-Martin and Copa Airlines offers. The Tourist Office, which greets a very warm welcome, gave them a sales manual as well as access to the photo library.

Saint-Martin will return to Sāo Paulo next May to take part in the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM), an unmissable show for the business-to-business luxury travel industry.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-saint-martin-a-la-conquete-des-touristes-bresiliens/