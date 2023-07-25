TOURISM: Saint-Martin present for the celebration of “Bastille Day” in New York! | FAXINFO

The Alliance Française organized a “Bastille Day Celebration” on Sunday July 16 in Manhattan. Partner of the event, the Tourist Office seized this opportunity to offer an exceptional showcase to our destination.

A little piece of Saint-Martin in the heart of the Big Apple! For the Tourist Office, participating in the celebration of Bastille Day proposed by the FIAF (French Institute Alliance Française) was the assurance of obtaining maximum visibility in the city which offers Saint-Martin the greatest number of American tourists.

Two stays offered in Saint-Martin

Alongside representatives of the Tourist Office, the travel agent E-Vlarke Travel, based in New Jersey, presented its package offers to the destination to the many visitors.

The Friendly Island stand was enlivened by the local atmosphere with a dancer in a carnival costume as well as a raffle which enabled the winner of a stay for two people offered by the Grand Case Beach Club. The FIAF had also put into play an exceptional stay of 5 days offered by the Belmond La Samanna hotel.

A reception to the rhythm of Saint-Martin

The Jolly Boys were also on the trip, providing musical entertainment. The six members of the Saint-Martin group thus offered two musical entertainments during the reception which was held in the Skyroom of the French Alliance.

Links have also been forged between the Tourist Office delegation represented by Valérie Damaseau (president), Aïda Weinum (director), Ricardo Bethel (communications manager), Suzanne Scantlebery (USA/Canada market manager) and Sacha Bresse (promotion manager – USA/Canada market) and the local media to ensure the continuity of communication about the destination.

An ideal commercial operation to help Francophiles in New York discover the beauties and traditions of a little piece of France in the Caribbean.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-saint-martin-present-pour-la-celebration-du-bastille-day-a-new-york/