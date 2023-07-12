TOURISM: Saint-Martin, Sint Maarten, Saba and Saint-Eustache in operation seduction in the Netherlands | FAXINFO

A joint tourist promotion action brought together Saint-Martin / Sint Maarten, Saba and Saint-Eustache on June 29th. More than 50 Dutch travel professionals showed interest in the three neighboring islands.

Saint-Martin / Sint Maarten, Saba and Saint-Eustache combine their strengths to gain visibility across the Atlantic. A promotion called “SSS Islands” was carried out jointly by the three territories, in order to promote a coherent regional Caribbean destination that is nevertheless rich in diverse experiences.

To capture the attention of visitors from the Netherlands, the main Dutch tour operators and travel agents marketing the Caribbean were invited to a restaurant located on the beach of Zandvoort, a small seaside town bordering the North Sea, 30 minutes from Amsterdam. The Tourist Office of Saint-Martin was on the trip, accompanied by a delegation of hoteliers: La Playa, Palm Court, Secrets Resort, Grand Case Beach Club.

Booster the number visitors Dutch

During this day, the representatives of the SSS islands offered Dutch tourism professionals the characteristic flavors of the Caribbean barbecue, in a tropical musical atmosphere. The Saint-Martin delegation was able to meet individually with the 55 travel agents in order to make them aware of the advantages of the destination.

If it was mainly a question of boosting the reservations of Dutch tourists, it was also important to maintain the image of a trendy destination, to be able to respond to requests from the specialized Dutch press and to share tools with travel agents to help them boost their sales.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-saint-martin-sint-maarten-saba-et-saint-eustache-en-operation-seduction-aux-pays-bas/