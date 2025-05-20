TOURISM: Saint-Martin strengthens its presence on the Brazilian market | FAXINFO

Our territory has distinguished itself in World Travel Market Latin America, a major event of the international tourism organized at the Expo Center Norte de São Paulo last month.

With nearly 800 exhibitors and 29000 professional visitors, this event stands out as a strategic platform to attract South American travelers, especially Brazilians, known for their appetite for high-end stays and gastronomic experiences.

Alongside the Caribbean Tourism Organization, Saint-Martin Tourist Office deployed a delegation led by Priscillia Wachter, Deputy Managing Director, supported by Marc Ménard and Emile Louisy. Together, they have led no fewer than 65 targeted meetings, not to mention the many informal exchanges held at the destination's stand. “The Brazilian market has strong potential that it is important to continue exploring,” stressed Priscillia Wachter, recalling that the cultural wealth of Saint-Martin, between French and Caribbean influences, constitutes a strong differentiating argument facing the other Caribbean islands.

The air connectivity operated by Copa Airlines via Panama reinforces this advantage, facilitating the accessibility of the territory for Brazilian customers. Beyond commercial contacts, the show also allowed Saint-Martin to be inspired by major trends of global tourism, with major themes such as sustainable tourism and business tourism.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-saint-martin-renforce-sa-presence-sur-le-marche-bresilien/