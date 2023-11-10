TOURISM: Saint-Martin’s media offensive on the Canadian market | FAXINFO

As the Food Festival approaches, our destination has benefited from a great spotlight in the city of Toronto. In addition to promoting our culinary wealth, the Tourist Office ensured communication in Toronto Life Magazine as well as other major media.

The Tourist Office carries out constant marketing and communication activities in the North American region, the main source market for our destination. With nearly 2,8 million inhabitants, Toronto is the largest city in Canada and the fourth most populous city in North America: a prime showcase for the promotional actions of the Tourist Office, which chose Ontario's capital for a zoom shot combining gastronomic experience and media coverage.

A few days before the start of the Gastronomy Festival, the culinary heritage of Saint-Martin was particularly highlighted during an exclusive dinner on November 1: “Taste of St Martin with TL Insider” brought together the 45 guests who had reserved their table at Lucie, an elegant Toronto restaurant located on Yonge Street and offering a Saint-Martin-inspired menu for the occasion. A draw resulted in the lucky winner of a stay in Saint-Martin from November 11 to 22, including flight, accommodation and access to the main events of the Gastronomy Festival. A delegation from the Tourist Office traveled from October 30 to November 3 for the occasion: president Valérie Damaseau, her assistant Céline Gumbs, deputy director Priscillia Wachter and the Canada/USA market manager Suzanne Scantlebery. Dylan Wagner, owner of the La Terrasse restaurant in Marigot, was also on the trip to collaborate with chef Arnaud Bloquel to create a menu offering local and refined flavors. The owner of La Terrasse won third place in the “City Star” category during the 2022 Gastronomy Festival.

Create enthusiasm for our destination

This evening was organized by Toronto Life magazine thanks to a partnership between St. Joseph Media, owner of the brand, and the Saint-Martin Tourist Office. The media coverage was a real success since this event was announced on torontolife.com and it gave rise to various publications on the Saint-Martin destination, before and after the event. An article was also published in the paper magazine Toronto Life (nearly 900.000 readers). Toronto Life has a total of 3,2 million print/digital readers and 1,2 million followers on the networks.

During this trip, Valérie Damaseau also conducted interviews for the specialized media Open Jaw, Travel Press, Travel Week and Travel Industry Today. The president of the Tourist Office also benefited from a 5-minute interview for the morning of CP24, Toronto's favorite “breakfast” show with a weekly audience of nearly a million viewers.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-offensive-mediatique-de-st-martin-sur-le-marche-canadien/