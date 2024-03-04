TOURISM / SMART Fair: a cohesion lunch organized at Juliana airport | FAXINFO

As part of the Saint-Martin / Sint Maarten Annual Regional Tradeshow, the 2024 edition of which is scheduled from April 8 to 11, the international airport will invite tourist representatives to a moment of conviviality.

Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA) will offer a “Hub Lunch” for local and foreign tourism dignitaries during SMART. The essential tourism fair, organized jointly by the AHSM, the Saint-Martin Tourist Office, the St. Maarten Tourist Bureau and the SHTA (St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association) brings together around twenty destinations representing the northeastern Caribbean islands, at the Sonesta Maho Beach Resort Casino & Spa.

“Given the regional function of Princess Juliana International Airport and its ambitions for the future, SMART represents an excellent opportunity to strengthen relationships with the major tourism partners of the SXM destination” explains airport CEO Brian Mingo. “We are happy to be able to seize this unique moment when all the important players come together, to inform them of our future trajectory. We look forward to being inspired by tourism innovations and products, not only to anticipate and adapt as an airport, but also to propel it as the main economic pillar of the region”

For SMART visitors, the lunch offered by PJIA will constitute an interlude between a busy cycle of sales meetings and the discovery of tourist sites in Saint-Martin and Sint Maarten for the dignitaries. Brian Mingo's speech will be followed by a delicious meal and a moment of conviviality for tourism representatives. “PJIA has been an active support for each of the 15 editions of the SMART show, a real platform for bringing together tourism stakeholders in the northeast Caribbean and a space for important exchanges to promote growth,” recalls the CEO of Juliana airport. “This is more than ever the case for this 16th edition, while proposing a new way of strategically strengthening the links between this hub that is the airport and local stakeholders.”

SMART is entering its final week of Early Bird reservations with discounted rates. Information about SMART is available at SHTA.com/SMART, via info@shta.com or by contacting +1-721-542-0108.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-salon-smart-un-dejeuner-de-cohesion-organise-a-laeroport-de-juliana/