TOURISM: Staycation, or the art of traveling without going far away | FAXINFO

Staycation is back this summer. This promotional event, initiated by the Tourist Office and eagerly awaited by many Saint-Martin residents, will be an opportunity to reclaim their own island and discover all its facets. This new edition, planned for this summer, promises enhanced offerings and unique experiences, so that each resident can immerse themselves in the beauty of the place, without leaving home.

Hotels, restaurants, leisure activities, shopping… all the riches of Saint-Martin will once again be in the spotlight, with low-cost offers reserved for locals and some wonderful surprises in store.

This 2025 edition will be an opportunity to see the island from a new perspective, to enjoy yourself close to home, and to support the local economy. Practical details, the selection of offers, and the calendar will be revealed in a few weeks. Until then, the invitation is extended: This summer, stay local, play local, and experience the island differently.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tourisme-staycation-ou-lart-de-voyager-sans-seloigner/